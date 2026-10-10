Baku And Absheron Weather Forecast For October 11

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Temperatures in Azerbaijan are expected to reach 25°C on October 11, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service.

In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy, with occasional cloud cover and mostly dry conditions. Northwesterly winds will shift to southeasterly winds during the day.

Temperatures in the capital and the Absheron Peninsula will range from 16°C to 19°C overnight and from 20°C to 24°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will stand at 766 mm of mercury, while relative humidity will reach 70–75% at night and 50–55% during the day.

Across other regions of Azerbaijan, mostly dry weather is forecast. Fog is expected in some areas overnight and in the morning, with easterly winds prevailing.

Temperatures in the regions will range from 13°C to 17°C at night and from 20°C to 25°C during the day. In mountainous areas, nighttime temperatures will be 2–7°C, rising to 10–15°C during the day.