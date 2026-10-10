The Torch Follows Two Vietnam Draftees From An Advisory Assignment In Hue To Troubled Homecomings

The Torch by James A. Oliveri

James A. Oliveri draws partly on personal military experience to explore early-war service and the lives awaiting two soldiers afterward.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In The Torch, James A. Oliveri follows two young draftees whose arrival in Vietnam in the spring of 1964 places them in the path of an escalating war.

Jim Orletti and Lou Pizzatelli expect adventure, but their assignment to a U.S. Army advisory team in Hue brings them into a struggle they have not anticipated. Oliveri bases portions of the novel on his own military advisory service.

The friends arrive as North Vietnamese Colonel Bui Xinh is preparing a major attack. Alongside fellow Americans Captain Ed Welch and Colonel Bill Carlin, they work to prevent Xinh and his loyal Sergeant Hahn from defeating the South Vietnamese Army. The opposing officers and the Americans serving in Hue place the advisory mission at the center of the action, with the two draftees experiencing the war as it intensifies around them.

Surviving Vietnam does not resolve the friends' difficulties. Back in the United States, they encounter a society characterized by apathy and hostility toward them. One turns to crime and murder, while the other faces personal tragedy. Their shared wartime experience gives way to sharply different troubles in civilian life.

For Oliveri, the battle for Hue encapsulates the broader theme of the war in Southeast Asia. He also emphasizes the conduct of American military personnel, including draftees, whose service he regards as magnificent despite their relative obscurity. That perspective directs attention to men carrying out their duties without widespread recognition, rather than treating the advisory assignment merely as a backdrop to the friends' story.

The novel's early-1960s setting speaks to the audience Oliveri hopes to reach: readers with little or no knowledge of that period of the Vietnam War. Its combination of wartime action and troubled homecoming gives readers interested in military fiction a story that continues beyond the combat zone. The focus remains on two soldiers, connecting their experiences in Southeast Asia with the uncertain futures they face at home.

“There were very few novels about the early years of the Vietnam War.” - James A. Oliveri

James A. Oliveri is the author of The Torch. He served with a U.S. military advisory team and incorporated some of those personal experiences into the novel.

For more information about the book and its publisher, please visit Trafford Publishing at .

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James A. Oliveri

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The Torch Follows Two Vietnam Draftees From an Advisory Assignment in Hue to Troubled Homecomings News Provided By BrightKey PR October 10, 2026, 11:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Movie Industry



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