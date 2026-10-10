U.S. Banks Face Earnings Test As Rising Treasury Yields Threaten Lending And Deal Activity

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Major U.S. banks are heading into the third-quarter earnings season with investors focused on whether rising Treasury yields will affect lending demand, funding costs and investment banking activity. Results scheduled for next week could offer a clearer picture of how the financial sector is navigating higher borrowing costs and uncertainty across global markets.

JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are scheduled to report on October 13, followed by Bank of America and Morgan Stanley on October 14. Analysts expect earnings at the largest U.S. banks to increase by as much as 20% year over year, setting a high bar for results and management guidance.

Higher interest rates create a mixed outlook

Rising Treasury yields can benefit banks when they improve returns on certain loans and interest-earning assets. However, the effect is not uniform across the industry. Banks may also need to pay more to attract deposits, while higher borrowing costs can discourage households and businesses from taking out loans.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield remained above 5.2% late last week after long-term yields reached elevated levels. These conditions have increased investor attention on how banks manage their balance sheets and whether higher rates will translate into stronger net interest income.

For investors, the distinction between revenue growth and profitability will be important. Strong lending income can be offset by higher deposit costs, weaker loan demand or an increase in provisions for potential credit losses.

Investment banking could support earnings

Deal activity and trading revenue are another major focus for the upcoming reports. Banks with significant investment banking operations could benefit from improved mergers and acquisitions activity, capital markets transactions and market volatility.

However, higher corporate financing costs could delay some transactions or make companies more cautious about raising capital. Management commentary on deal pipelines, underwriting activity and client demand may therefore matter as much as the headline earnings figures.

Investors will also assess credit quality across commercial and consumer lending. Any signs of rising delinquencies or more cautious lending standards could affect expectations for future profits.

What investors will watch next

The upcoming bank earnings will help determine whether financial companies can maintain earnings growth despite a more challenging interest-rate environment. Key indicators include net interest income, deposit trends, loan growth, credit provisions and forward guidance.

Strong results could support confidence in the resilience of the U.S. economy and the financial sector. Conversely, cautious forecasts around lending or dealmaking could increase scrutiny of bank valuations.

With earnings season beginning and inflation data also approaching, U.S. bank stocks are entering a consequential period. Investors will be looking for evidence that higher rates are supporting profitability rather than simply increasing costs and weakening demand.