Border Guards Destroy Murom Surveillance System, Russian Drone Launch Site In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported the incident on its website.

"While carrying out combat missions to defend the Sumy region, drone operators struck two vehicles, two artillery guns, a motorcycle, an ATV, a ground robotic system, three communications antennas, and a Murom surveillance system," the statement said.

Ukrainian forces strike Russian facilities involved in missile launches, rocket fuel production

The border guards also destroyed an enemy drone launch site and eliminated one Russian soldier.

As Ukrinform previously reported, fighters from the Signum unmanned systems battalion struck a Russian Osa surface-to-air missile system twice with drones on the eastern front.

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