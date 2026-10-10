Border Guards Destroy Murom Surveillance System, Russian Drone Launch Site In Sumy Region
"While carrying out combat missions to defend the Sumy region, drone operators struck two vehicles, two artillery guns, a motorcycle, an ATV, a ground robotic system, three communications antennas, and a Murom surveillance system," the statement said.Read also: Ukrainian forces strike Russian facilities involved in missile launches, rocket fuel production
The border guards also destroyed an enemy drone launch site and eliminated one Russian soldier.
As Ukrinform previously reported, fighters from the Signum unmanned systems battalion struck a Russian Osa surface-to-air missile system twice with drones on the eastern front.
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