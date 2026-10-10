MHA Directs States, Uts To Prevent CJP Protesters From Mobilising Towards Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to all states and Union Territories, directing them to coordinate with Delhi Police and take preventive measures to stop protesters from mobilising towards the national Capital for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest scheduled at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

The proposed demonstration has been called to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In its communication to the Directors General of Police (DGPs) of all states and Union Territories, the Ministry stressed the need for immediate preventive action in view of alleged attempts by CJP supporters to enter Delhi without authorisation from different parts of the country, potentially disturbing public peace and order.

The Ministry also called for continuous, real-time Intelligence sharing among state and UT Intelligence agencies, border and transit authorities, and Delhi Police to prevent any unauthorised mobilisation and ensure that the law and order situation remains under control.

In the letter, the Union Home Secretary drew attention to the potential consequences of the proposed gathering, describing the planned mobilisation by the CJP at Jantar Mantar on October 10 as a matter with serious law and order and public order implications.

The communication stated that the request submitted on behalf of the CJP to hold the protest had been categorically rejected and that the proposed assembly had been prohibited by the authorities.

The Home Secretary also referred to a 2018 Supreme Court order, emphasising that established protocols governing assemblies in the designated area must be strictly followed. The Ministry underlined that maintaining public order and ensuring compliance with the law were essential responsibilities of the authorities.

"The Ministry views the maintenance of law and order and public order as a non-negotiable constitutional imperative. Strict and uncompromising execution of the above is solicited to uphold the rule of law," the letter stated.

The Ministry further alleged that the CJP, along with its supporting political parties, organisations and individuals, had a documented history of failing to comply with lawful directions during previous events.

It said earlier mobilisations involving supporters arriving in Delhi from different states had resulted in disruptions to public order and damage to both public and private property, raising concerns about the possibility of similar incidents during the proposed demonstration.

"Their past mobilisations from different states into Delhi resulted in significant disruptions of public order and damage to public/private property," the letter said.

According to the Ministry, credible Intelligence inputs indicate that despite the formal prohibition communicated to the CJP, the organisation and its supporting groups may attempt to defy statutory orders and enter the national Capital without authorisation from various states and Union Territories.

The communication warned that such attempts could create a law and order challenge in Delhi, prompting the Centre to direct the states and UTs to take coordinated steps to prevent any breach of public peace.

"To pre-empt any breach of public tranquillity and to safeguard critical infrastructure, all the states and UTs are hereby directed to coordinate with Delhi Police and operationalise immediate preventive measures under the broad statutory and operational parameters, within the framework of law," the Ministry said.

Several trains were cancelled amid unprecedented security arrangements in view of the protest, causing inconvenience to passengers travelling to different destinations on Saturday.

Passengers at railway stations reported difficulties due to the cancellations, with some being forced to change their travel plans at short notice.