MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Video - CEO Clips: Coyote Copper: Exploring for a Major Copper Discovery in Arizona's Copper Triangle

October 09, 2026 2:13 PM EDT | Source: BTV Alerts

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2026) - Coyote Copper (TSXV: CCMM) is advancing a 70+ square kilometre copper exploration project approximately one hour from Phoenix, Arizona, next to the Resolution Copper project owned by Rio Tinto and BHP. With a drill permit recently secured and geologists actively advancing exploration, management says its work to date points to the potential for a significant porphyry copper system in one of the United States' most established copper regions.

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Coyote Copper Mines (TSXV: CCMM)

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Source: BTV Alerts