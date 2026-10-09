Raven Chacon Uses Sound To Explore Location And Colonialism

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artistpresented hour-long improvisation sessions onandfor the Park Avenue Armory's Artists Studio series in. During hisperformance in the Veterans Room, the Diné artist, composer, and Pulitzer Prize-winner utilized a variety of objects, including sound mixers, synthesizers, pedals, speakers, whistles, a turkey call, and a ceramic horn.

Chacon created unsettling and surprising sounds, rigorously blowing a whistle into a microphone and layering the looped sound over a rising drone. He also incorporated electronic transmissions of recorded breath and mixed screeches, which he transformed into an oscillating, metallic sound reminiscent of extraterrestrial signals from science fiction films. To conclude the session, Chacon played recordings of the wind through a hyperdirectional speaker, moving it in a circle to sweep the sound across different parts of the room.

In an interview conducted between his performances, Chacon discussed the role of location in his work, the repurposing of tools associated with colonial violence, and his upcoming show at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. When asked about bringing site-specificity to an entirely improvised work like the Armory performance, Chacon mentioned integrating more field recordings:

He also referenced a previous installation at the Hammer Museum, where his sound piece was likened to a“California earthquake.” Chacon confirmed this resonance was a deliberate choice, aligning with other works in that exhibition that explored the actual ground, such as installations by Edgar Calel and Ana Mendieta involving soil and dirt.

Source: Hyperallergic