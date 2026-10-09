Fair Lawn NJ Commercial Air Filter Company Brookaire Introduces Job-Tagged Filter Delivery For HVAC Contractors Across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, And Massachusetts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HVAC contractors and facility managers in four states can now receive commercial air filter shipments pre-labeled by building, floor, and mechanical unit before the order leaves the warehouse.

FAIR LAWN, NEW JERSEY, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Job-Tagged Filter Delivery for HVAC Contractors

A delivery of commercial air filters arrives at a hospital in Newark, New Jersey. Thirty cartons. Six air handling units across three wings. No labels on the boxes indicate which carton belongs to which unit.

Someone opens the first box. Then the second. Sorting begins.

In a mid-size hospital with six AHUs, that sorting takes an hour. In a school district receiving filters for four buildings on one delivery run, it takes longer. In a pharmaceutical campus along the New Jersey Route 287 corridor where cleanroom zones require specific filter grades, an unsorted delivery is not just inefficient; it is a contamination control risk.

Brookaire, the Fair Lawn, New Jersey commercial air filter manufacturer and distributor founded in 1974, eliminates this problem before the truck leaves the warehouse.

The company's job tagging service, included at no charge on every order regardless of quantity, labels each carton with the job name, delivery address, sales order number, carton ID, and a full contents list before shipment. When the delivery arrives, the maintenance crew distributes by carton label. Sorting is done before the order ships.

Brookaire has published a complete operational guide for HVAC contractors and facility managers explaining how job-tagged commercial air filter delivery works, how to configure it, and which operations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, and Massachusetts use it most.

HOW JOB TAGGING WORKS

When a contractor or facility manager places an order through Brookaire's customer portal or by phone, they provide labeling instructions specifying how the shipment should be organized. Instructions can go to the building level, the floor level, or the mechanical unit level.

A carton group tagged for "AHU 5 and 6, Third Floor, North Wing" arrives with that exact label plus the carton count for that destination. The receiving technician knows how many boxes belong to that location and what is inside each one before opening them.

Each labeled carton carries five pieces of information: the job name, the delivery address, the Brookaire sales order number, a carton ID showing the total shipment count, and a full list of the contents. Nothing has to be opened to know where it belongs.

The service is free on every order. A one-carton order and a 60-carton delivery for a hospital network both ship with the same labeling capability.

"Service managers overseeing 30 or more technicians across multiple accounts use job tagging to run filter programs at a scale that would otherwise require dedicated logistics staff," said Lynne Laake, Marketing Director at Brookaire. "When every carton already knows where it is going, a multi-site delivery becomes a distribution exercise instead of a sorting exercise."

WHO USES JOB TAGGING AND WHERE

Brookaire's Fair Lawn headquarters serves all of New Jersey along with New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. The pharmaceutical campuses along the Route 287 corridor, among the most demanding filtration environments in the United States, receive HEPA and MERV 13 shipments tagged by cleanroom zone. Hospital networks across the state receive quarterly deliveries labeled by AHU location. School districts across Bergen, Essex, and Mercer counties use job tagging to manage multi-building delivery programs without sorting at the loading dock.

Brookaire's York, Pennsylvania distribution center serves Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware, and Washington DC. School districts in Lancaster and Chester counties receive multi-building deliveries pre-organized by school building. Contractors serving the Philadelphia healthcare corridor tag shipments by hospital wing and floor.

Brookaire's Lakeville, Minnesota distribution center serves Minnesota and Wisconsin. A service manager overseeing more than 30 technicians across multiple commercial accounts in Minnesota uses the portal's saved jobs feature to store job tagging preferences for each account so that labeling instructions apply automatically to every reorder. The Twin Cities metro, Rochester, and Duluth all fall within the Lakeville delivery zone.

Brookaire's Avon, Massachusetts location at 254 Bodwell St, Unit A, Avon, MA 02322 serves Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. The Boston market, home to the Longwood Medical Area, the Cambridge biotech corridor, and dozens of university campuses across Greater Boston and Worcester, is one of the highest-volume multi-building delivery markets in the Northeast. Job tagging is now available to these accounts from the Avon location following Brookaire's acquisition of Hinds and Coon Co. earlier this year.

REAL-TIME TRACKING COMPLETES THE SYSTEM

Job tagging organizes the delivery before it leaves the warehouse. Brookaire's real-time tracking system closes the loop during transit. From the moment an order ships to proof of delivery, contractors and facility managers receive SMS and email alerts with a live map showing the driver's location and estimated arrival time. Proof of delivery is captured automatically.

A contractor managing a maintenance window at a hospital or school district knows exactly what is arriving, exactly how it is organized, and exactly when it will be there. No follow-up call to the warehouse. No opening boxes at the loading dock to figure out what went where.

The full operational guide covering job tagging setup, configuration options, and location-specific use cases is available at Brookaire's job tagging service page and in the published blog at airfilters.brookaire.com.

ABOUT BROOKAIRE

Brookaire is a third-generation, family-operated manufacturer and distributor of commercial HVAC air filters headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Founded in 1974, the company operates distribution centers at 17-02 Nevins Road, Fair Lawn NJ 07410; 581 Manchester Ct, York PA 17408; 8095 215th St W, Lakeville MN 55044; and 254 Bodwell St Unit A, Avon MA 02322. Brookaire manufactures standard and custom pleated filters, HEPA filters, carbon pleated filters, bag and pocket filters, and the DeltaPleat premium filter line, all from 100 percent US-sourced materials. Services include scheduled job-site delivery, job tagging, real-time tracking, a customer portal for multi-site account management, 48-hour custom filter production, and filter disposal pickup.

Brookaire serves HVAC contractors and facility managers across New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware, Washington DC, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Job tagging guide: airfilters.brookaire.com/job-tagging-for-hvac-contractors-organized-air-filter-delivery

Job tagging service: brookaire.com/Job-tagging

Resource library: airfilters.brookaire.com

All locations: brookaire.com/locations

Follow Brookaire:

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/brookaire-company

Instagram: instagram.com/brookaire

Facebook: facebook.com/brookaire

YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UChSapJieifNddxqEyqj1ESQ

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Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Marketing Director, Brookaire Corporation

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(973) 473-7527

brookaire.com