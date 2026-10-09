Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market 2025-2029: Forecasts By Assay Type, Testing Site, Product, And Country Molecular Diagnostics And NGS Unlock Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sharpen pricing, prioritize molecular diagnostics and genomics, and guide R&D and investment amid point-of-care and self-testing disruption.

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Clinical Medical Laboratory Services Market 2025-2029 - Strategy & Trends with Forecasts by Assay Type, Place, Product and Country, with Situation Analysis and Executive & Consultant Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The clinical laboratory market is entering a new phase as healthcare systems adapt to changing diagnostic demand following the COVID pandemic. Point of Care and Self Testing are reshaping traditional testing pathways and creating potential pressure on long term demand for centralized clinical lab services. At the same time, Molecular Diagnostics is generating substantial growth opportunities, supported by continued innovation in biotechnology and genomics.

This comprehensive clinical laboratory market report examines the forces influencing the global diagnostics industry, including evolving testing models, emerging technologies, reimbursement conditions and changing investment priorities. It provides the market intelligence required to assess competitive threats, identify high potential opportunities and evaluate the outlook for established and developing diagnostic services.

Clinical laboratory testing remains positioned to benefit from advances in genomics and the broader expansion of biotechnology. These developments are supporting new testing regimes, increasing the value of specialized diagnostics and influencing company valuations across the sector. The report analyzes these market dynamics to help organizations understand where demand is developing and how innovation may affect future revenue.

Designed for analysts, strategic planners, diagnostic companies, healthcare organizations, investors and research teams, the report contains hundreds of pages of market information. Its data can support commercial planning, pricing analysis, technology assessment, research investment and market entry decisions. Users can evaluate the potential impact of new diagnostic platforms while comparing opportunities across geographic markets.

Key report coverage includes:



Analysis of the global clinical laboratory market and its post pandemic outlook

Assessment of Point of Care and Self Testing as competitive forces affecting clinical lab services

Evaluation of Molecular Diagnostics as a major source of market expansion

Insight into biotechnology and genomics trends influencing laboratory testing

Forecasts for emerging testing regimes, diagnostic technologies and service demand

Market data to support company valuations and investment decisions

A complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules for pricing analysis

Detailed market breakouts covering 15 countries and 4 regions Availability of a detailed breakout for any country in the world for report purchasers

The inclusion of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules gives market participants a valuable foundation for evaluating reimbursement and refining pricing strategies. Combined with demand forecasts and technology analysis, this information can help decision makers assess commercial viability, prioritize product development and allocate research funding more effectively.

Country and regional breakouts provide a structured view of geographic conditions, enabling purchasers to compare market potential and identify areas suited to expansion. Organizations requiring additional geographic intelligence can also obtain a detailed breakout for any country in the world, supporting focused planning and localized market assessment.

As diagnostics continue to move beyond conventional laboratory settings, reliable clinical laboratory market data is essential for navigating disruption and capturing growth. This report brings together current information, forecasts, reimbursement data and geographic analysis to support confident investment decisions, informed valuations and evidence based strategic planning across the global clinical diagnostics industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 The New Demand for Clinical Testing

2.2 Defining the Opportunity

2.2.1 Revenue Market Size

2.3 Methodology

2.3.1 Sources

2.3.2 Authors

2.4 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.4.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.4.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.4.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 Overview of a Dynamic Market

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

3.1.5 Pathology Supplier

3.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

3.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

3.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

3.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

3.1.10 Audit Body

3.1.11 Certification Body

3.2 Segmentation - Different Approaches

3.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

3.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

3.3 Structure of Clinical Testing Industry

3.3.1 The Hospital Lab - Share of the Pie

3.3.2 Key Role for Economies of Scale

3.3.3 Physician Office Lab's are Still Here

3.3.4 Physician's and POCT - Reviving Patient Service in China

3.4 National and Regional Diversity

4 Trends Driving a Changing Market

4.1 Growth Is Pushed from Many Sides

4.1.1 Demographic Impacts on Consumption

4.1.2 COVID Related Impacts

4.1.3 Point of Care Testing Makes a Difference

4.1.4 Alternative Medicine Effect

4.1.5 Esoterics

4.1.6 A New Laboratory Discipline

4.2 Factors at Work to Shrink the Market

4.2.1 Where are Costs Going?

4.2.2 Population Effects

4.2.3 Management Practices

4.2.4 Wellness

4.2.5 Cannabilization

4.2.6 Point of Care

4.3 Automation and Laboratory Trends

4.3.1 Traditional Automation and Centralization

4.3.2 The New Automation, Decentralization and Point Of Care

4.3.3 Instruments Key to Market Share

4.3.4 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

4.3.5 PCR Takes Command

4.3.6 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

4.3.7 NGS Impact on Pricing

4.3.8 Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

4.3.9 Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

4.3.10 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

5 Clinical Laboratory Services Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 Source Bioscience Acquires Cambridge Clinical Labs

5.3 Labcorp Acquires Select Assets of BioReference Health

5.4 hc1 + Accumen Launches Clinical Excellence Solutions

5.5 Labcorp enters lab management, services agreement with Inspira Health

5.6 Aventa Genomics Receives Favorable Pricing Determination

5.7 Perseus Completes Acquisition of Matrix Sistemas e Servicos Ltda

5.8 Delve Bio Announces Partnership with Broad Clinical Labs for mNGS

5.9 Quest Dx to Acquire Select Lab Assets from Allina Health

5.10 Eurofins buys Ascend Clinical LLC

5.11 Atalan Sees Potential in Hospital Outreach Business

5.12 Challenge Bringing Routine Testing to Point of Care

5.13 Natera Cites Test Volume Growth, Rosy Reimbursement

5.14 Patients Becoming Stakeholders in Infectious Disease Testing

5.15 MedGenome Acquires Prognosis Laboratories

5.16 Brooks Automation acquires Aim Lab

5.17 Avalon GloboCare Announces Strategic Investment in Laboratory Services MSO

5.18 Mayo Clinic Laboratories and Helix to provide Biopharma Services

5.19 CompuGroup Medical acquires Medicus Laboratory Information Systems

5.20 Quest Diagnostics acquires Summa Health outreach lab

5.21 Q Solutions Launches Self-Collection Safety Lab Panel

5.22 Bionano Genomics Announces Launch of Bionano Laboratories

5.23 Labcorp to Spin Off Clinical Development Business

5.24 Value-Based Care Growing More Profitable for Labs

5.25 Lucid Diagnostics Reports Revenue Growth

5.26 NGS Cancer Testing Decision Appeases Industry

5.27 Clinical Labs Make Strong Showing in 2021

5.28 Seegene to Enter Syndromic MDx Space

5.29 EKF Diagnostics Acquires Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory

5.30 Molecular Health, EDGC Ink Liquid Biopsy Partnership

5.31 ProPhase Labs Acquires Nebula Genomics for $14.6M

5.32 Karius Cell-Free DNA Method to Detect Infection Validated

5.33 EDGC Enters Liquid Biopsy Space With Cf DNA

5.34 TruDiagnostic Receives CLIA Certification for Kentucky Laboratory

5.35 Enzo Biochem Q2 Revenues Up 62 Percent

5.36 Thermo Fisher Gets CE Mark for High-Throughput COVID-19 Assay

5.37 FDA Issues Alert - False Negatives due to SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

5.38 Will Labs Use Expanded Molecular Testing Capacities Post-COVID-19?

5.39 Chinese Infectious Dx Firm Vision Medicals Completes Series B Financing

5.40 Cooperative Aims to Expand Clinical, Commercial NGS Access

6 Profiles of Key Companies

6.1 Accel Diagnostics

6.2 Acibadem Labmed Laboratory

6.3 ACM Medical Laboratory

6.4 Adicon Clinical Laboratories

6.5 Aegis Science Corporation

6.6 American Bio-Clinical Laboratories, Int'l

6.7 ARUP Laboratories

6.8 Ascend Clinical

6.9 Bio-Reference Laboratories

6.10 Bioscientia Institut fur Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH

6.11 BP Healthcare Group

6.12 C2N Diagnostics

6.13 Clinical Reference Laboratory

6.14 Clongen Laboratories

6.15 CompuNet Clinical Laboratories

6.16 DASA

6.17 DIAN Diagnostics Co., Ltd

6.18 Enzo Biochem

6.19 Eone Laboratories

6.20 Eurofins Scientific

6.21 Exagen Diagnostics

6.22 Flow Health

6.23 Fyr Diagnostics

6.24 Genzyme Corporation

6.25 Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co., Ltd.

6.26 Haystack Oncology (Quest Dx)

6.27 Innoquest Pathology

6.28 Integrated Regional Laboratories

6.29 KDL Group

6.30 Laboratory Corporation of America

6.31 Lifelabs (Quest)

6.32 Mayo Clinic Laboratories

6.33 Medicover

6.34 Myriad Genetics

6.35 NeoGenomics

6.36 OncoDNA

6.37 Oncohost

6.38 Prometheus Laboratories

6.39 ProPhase Labs

6.40 Psychemedics Corporation

6.41 Quest Diagnostics

6.42 SkylineDx

6.43 Sonic Healthcare

6.44 Sophia Genetics

6.45 Spectra Laboratories

6.46 Streamline Scientific

6.47 Synlab

6.48 -Sysmex Inostics

6.49 Unilabs

6.50 Werfen

7 The Global Market for Clinical Laboratory Testing

7.1 Global Market Overview by Country

7.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country

7.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country

7.2 Global Market by Assay Type - Overview

7.2.1 Table - Global Market by Assay Type

7.2.2 Chart - Global Market by Assay Type - Base/Final Year Comparison

7.2.3 Chart - Global Market by Assay Type - Base Year

7.2.4 Chart - Global Market by Assay Type - End Year

7.2.5 Chart - Global Market by Assay Type - Share by Year

7.2.6 Chart - Global Market by Assay Type - Segments Growth

7.3 Global Market by Place - Overview

7.3.1 Table - Global Market by Place

7.3.2 Chart - Global Market by Place - Base/Final Year Comparison

7.3.3 Chart - Global Market by Place - Base Year

7.3.4 Chart - Global Market by Place - End Year

7.3.5 Chart - Global Market by Place - Share by Year

7.3.6 Chart - Global Market by Place - Segments Growth

7.4 Global Market by Product - Overview

7.4.1 Table - Global Market by Product

7.4.2 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base/Final Year Comparison

7.4.3 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base Year

7.4.4 Chart - Global Market by Product - End Year

7.4.5 Chart - Global Market by Product - Share by Year

7.4.6 Chart - Global Market by Product - Segments Growth

8 Global Clinical Laboratory Diagnostic Markets - By Assay Type

8.1 Chemistry

8.1.1 Table Chemistry - by Country

8.1.2 Chart - Chemistry Growth

8.2 Microbiology

8.2.1 Table Microbiology - by Country

8.2.2 Chart - Microbiology Growth

8.3 Hematology

8.3.1 Table Hematology - by Country

8.3.2 Chart - Hematology Growth

8.4 Anatomic Pathology

8.4.1 Table Anatomic Pathology - by Country

8.4.2 Chart - Anatomic Pathology Growth

8.5 Molecular Diagnostics

8.5.1 Table Molecular Diagnostics - by Country

8.5.2 Chart - Molecular Diagnostics Growth

8.6 Esoteric

8.6.1 Table Esoteric - by Country

8.6.2 Chart - Esoteric Growth

9 Global Clinical Laboratory Diagnostic Markets - By Place

9.1 In Patient Hospital

9.1.1 Table In Patient Hospital - by Country

9.1.2 Chart - In Patient Hospital Growth

9.2 Out Patient Hospital

9.2.1 Table Out Patient Hospital - by Country

9.2.2 Chart - Out Patient Hospital Growth

9.3 Independent Laboratory

9.3.1 Table Independent Laboratory - by Country

9.3.2 Chart - Independent Laboratory Growth

9.4 Physicians Office Laboratory

9.4.1 Table Physicians Office Laboratory - by Country

9.4.2 Chart - Physicians Office Laboratory Growth

9.5 Other Laboratory

9.5.1 Table Other Laboratory - by Country

9.5.2 Chart - Other Laboratory Growth

10 Global Clinical Laboratory Diagnostic Markets - By Product

10.1 Instruments

10.1.1 Table Instruments - by Country

10.1.2 Chart - Instruments Growth

10.2 Reagents

10.2.1 Table Reagents - by Country

10.2.2 Chart - Reagents Growth

10.3 Labour

10.3.1 Table Labour - by Country

10.3.2 Chart - Labour Growth

10.4 Overhead

10.4.1 Table Overhead - by Country

10.4.2 Chart - Overhead Growth

10.5 Other Product

10.5.1 Table Other Product - by Country

10.5.2 Chart - Other Product Growth



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