Readable Corporate Action Notice - North America Turns Fragmented Corporate Actions Feeds Into News-Style Notices Covering 45 Event Types, Delivered Four Times A Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RCAN Puts Dividends, M&A, Spin-Offs, Stock Splits and IPO Events into One Readable PDF or XML Notice, Cutting the Risk of Corporate Actions Going Unnoticed in Front and Middle Offices

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Readable Corporate Action Notice - North America" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A problem-led alternative, for operations and risk readers:

Missed Corporate Actions Cost Money: Readable Corporate Action Notice - North America Gives Buy-Side and Operations Teams Complete, Linked Event Notices Without Client-Side Data Aggregation

Read Corporate Actions Through a Structured News Feed

RCAN combines corporate action data, change management details, related notices, and supplementary data points in one comprehensive document. Information is organized into logical sections beginning with 'REFERENCE DATA', followed by 'EVENT DATA'. Where applicable, notices also include 'RELATED EVENTS' and 'PAYMENT OPTIONS'. If supporting documentation is available, the notice concludes with a 'DOCUMENT NOTES' section containing the original source document text used to produce the EDI event data.

This consistent structure allows investment professionals and operational teams to identify relevant information quickly, monitor updates, and assess the potential impact of corporate actions across securities and portfolios.

Advantages of RCAN



Intraday notices are issued at four set times throughout the day - matching the frequency of corporate actions data feeds and helping buy-side firms make informed market decisions.

Front- and middle-office teams receive timely visibility into data values, improving operational efficiency and reducing the risk of corporate actions being overlooked.

Disparate data sections are consolidated into one structured document, removing the need for additional aggregation within a client-side database.

Notices incorporate relevant information from internal and external sources, including added data values, deletions, event updates, change management features, reference data, and links to related notices. Standardized sections support faster review, more efficient exception handling, and improved corporate action data workflows.

Global Corporate Actions Coverage

RCAN covers 45 crucial corporate events, including Dividends, Mergers and Acquisitions, Rights Offering (Issue), Spin-Offs, Stock Splits, Reverse Stock Splits, New Listings (IPOs), Suspensions, and Delistings. The service aggregates corporate actions from more than 150 exchanges worldwide, providing broad global market coverage for organizations managing international securities and investment portfolios.

Notices are produced 4 times per day in line with EDI's incremental feed production times. Intraday RCANs are available in PDF or XML file formats and can be delivered by email, FTP, API, RSS, or through a search platform. Start-of-day and end-of-day summary reports are also available for clients requiring a consolidated view of corporate action announcements and updates.

Who Requires Corporate Action Information?

Corporate actions can create material changes affecting securities, shareholders, investment strategies, portfolio valuations, tax obligations, and regulatory reporting. Accurate corporate action information is therefore essential for organizations and professionals working with shares, ETFs, corporate bonds, quantitative strategies, historical testing, financial models, and investment operations.

RCAN supports a wide range of market participants and financial services organizations, including:



Accounting Firms

Asset Management Firms

Compliance Departments

Financial Information Distributors

FinTech Companies

Institutional and Retail Investors

Investment Banks and Institutions

Investment Portfolio Managers

Market Data Aggregators

Quantitative Trading Analysts

Regulatory Agencies

Stockbrokers Tax Preparation Services

By combining global corporate actions data, source documentation, event updates, and delivery flexibility, RCAN helps financial professionals monitor market events, streamline operational processes, and maintain informed oversight of securities throughout the trading day.

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