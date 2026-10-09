AI Sensor Market By Sensor Type, Technology, Architecture, And Application - Global Forecast To 2032 Edge AI And Sensor Fusion Drive A $43.78 Billion Opportunity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize edge AI, sensor fusion and automotive deployments; target Asia Pacific while balancing accuracy, latency, power, privacy and cybersecurity. Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI Sensor Market by Sensor Type, Technology, and by Architecture Type - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global AI sensor market is projected to grow from USD 3.87 billion in 2026 to USD 43.78 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 49.8% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by the increasing deployment of edge AI-enabled sensing systems that perform real-time inference directly on devices without cloud dependency. AI-enabled image sensors, motion sensors, LiDAR, radar, and environmental sensing modules are becoming integral to autonomous systems, industrial automation, robotics, and smart infrastructure. The continued expansion of Industry 4.0, smart manufacturing, and predictive maintenance is also increasing demand for AI-powered sensing architectures that support contextual awareness and adaptive analytics. Multimodal sensing, sensor fusion systems, and edge-based perception platforms are expected to accelerate innovation and commercialization across the AI sensor ecosystem. Sensing fusion systems expected to register the highest growth By sensing architecture, the sensing fusion system segment is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period. Although the segment currently accounts for a smaller market share due to complex hardware requirements, higher integration costs, and demanding calibration processes, adoption is forecast to increase through 2032. Sensing fusion systems combine inputs from multiple sources, including vision, radar, IMU, audio, and environmental sensors. Demand is rising as end-use industries seek greater contextual awareness, accuracy, and decision reliability in challenging operating conditions. Autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial automation, and smart infrastructure are among the leading applications benefiting from fused perception capabilities. Automotive & mobility to lead AI sensor market growth By application, the automotive & mobility segment is expected to lead market growth as vehicles become increasingly intelligent, connected, and software-driven. AI sensors are being adopted for driver monitoring, occupant sensing, parking assistance, in-cabin intelligence, and advanced driver assistance systems. Automakers are integrating multiple sensing inputs to improve real-time accuracy, responsiveness, and vehicle safety. This shift is strengthening demand for edge-based AI sensing solutions across passenger and commercial vehicles, establishing automotive & mobility as a major deployment area for AI sensor technologies. Asia Pacific forecast to achieve the highest regional growth Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, supported by rapid investment in smart mobility, advanced manufacturing, automation, and connected digital infrastructure. China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asian countries are expanding the use of AI sensors in driver monitoring, ADAS, machine vision, smart factories, and urban mobility systems. The region's established electronics manufacturing base, increasing adoption of intelligent edge devices, and continued industrial digitalization are enabling AI sensor solutions to scale rapidly across multiple sectors. Competitive landscape and market participants The report profiles leading AI sensor market participants and provides market ranking analysis. Prominent companies include Bosch Sensortec (Germany), Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (Japan), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), and TDK Corporation (Japan). Other profiled companies include OMNIVISION Technologies, Inc. (US), onsemi (US), Ambarella, Inc. (US), Prophesee S.A. (France), and AIStorm, Inc. (US). Research methodology Extensive primary interviews were conducted with industry experts offering AI sensor solutions to validate market estimates for key segments and subsegments identified through secondary research. Participants represented component suppliers, Tier 1 companies, and OEMs.

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 35%, and Tier 3 - 25%

By Designation: C-level Executives - 40%, Directors - 45%, and Others - 15% By Region: Asia Pacific - 41%, North America - 26%, Europe - 28%, and Rest of the World - 5% Research coverage The research categorizes the AI sensor market by sensor type, application, technology, architecture type, and region, with forecasts through 2032. It examines market drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, competitive positioning, leadership mapping, product innovation, regional development, and strategic activity throughout the AI sensor ecosystem. Key market insights

Drivers: Rising adoption of edge AI and real-time on-device inference across autonomous systems, industrial automation, and smart devices, alongside growing demand for AI-enabled wearables, hearables, XR devices, smart home products, and other consumer electronics.

Restraints: High power consumption and thermal limitations in compact, battery-powered devices, combined with concerns surrounding privacy, cybersecurity, and regulatory compliance.

Opportunities: Accelerating adoption of AI PCs, smart glasses, XR systems, multimodal wearables, robotics, autonomous platforms, and smart industrial infrastructure.

Challenges: Balancing accuracy, latency, and ultra-low power performance at the edge while operating within limited compute, memory, and thermal capacity.

Product Development/Innovation: Analysis of emerging technologies, research & development programs, and new product and service launches.

Market Development: Regional analysis identifying attractive and fast-growing AI sensor markets.

Market Diversification: Coverage of products, services, untapped geographies, investments, and recent industry developments. Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings among leading AI sensor companies. The report enables established companies and new entrants to assess market size, subsegment potential, competitive conditions, and emerging growth opportunities. Its findings can support business positioning, investment decisions, product planning, and go-to-market strategies in the rapidly expanding global AI sensor market. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 226 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $43.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 50.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation and Regional Scope

1.3.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3.3 Years Considered

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

1.8 Summary of Changes

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Highlights and Key Insights

2.2 Key Market Participants: Mapping of Strategic Developments

2.3 Disruptive Trends in AI Sensor Market

2.4 High-Growth Segments

2.5 Regional Snapshot: Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast

3 Premium Insights

3.1 Attractive Opportunities For Players in AI Sensor Market

3.2 AI Sensor Market, by Sensor Type

3.3 AI Sensor Market, by Technology

3.4 AI Sensor Market, by Architecture Type

3.5 AI Sensor Market, by Application

3.6 AI Sensor Market, by Country

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Rising Adoption of Edge AI and Real-Time On-Device Inference Across Autonomous Systems, Industrial Automation, and Smart Devices

4.2.1.2 Growing Demand For AI-Enabled Consumer Electronics, Including Wearables, Hearables, Xr Devices, and Smart Home Products

4.2.1.3 Increasing Deployment of AI Sensing Technologies in Automotive Applications Such As Adas, Driver Monitoring, and In-Cabin Sensing

4.2.1.4 Expansion of Industrial Automation, Machine Vision, and Predictive Maintenance Systems Within Industry 4.0 Environments

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Power Consumption and Thermal Management Limitations in Compact and Battery-Operated AI Sensing Devices

4.2.2.2 Rising Concerns Related to Data Privacy, Cybersecurity, and Regulatory Compliance For AI-Enabled Sensing Systems

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Growing Adoption of AI-Native Edge Devices Such As AI Pcs, Smart Glasses, Xr Systems, and Multimodal Wearable Platforms

4.2.3.2 Expansion of Robotics, Autonomous Systems, and Smart Industrial Infrastructure Requiring Contextual AI Perception

4.2.3.3 Increasing Demand For AI-Driven Healthcare Monitoring, Smart Diagnostics, and Remote Patient Sensing Solutions

4.2.3.4 Rising Investments in Spatial Computing, Immersive Technologies, and Next-Generation Human-Machine Interaction Systems

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Difficulty in Balancing Inference Accuracy, Latency, and Ultra-Low-Power Operation in Edge AI Sensing Environments

4.2.4.2 Limited Compute, Memory, and Thermal Resources For Running Advanced AI Models Directly On Embedded Sensing Devices

4.3 Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities

4.3.1 Interconnected Markets

4.3.2 Cross-Sector Opportunities

4.4 Strategic Moves by Tier 1/2/3 Players

5 Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.3 Macroeconomic Outlook

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 GDP Trends and Forecast

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem Analysis

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.6.1 Indicative Price of AI Image Sensor Modules, by Key Player, 2025

5.6.2 Average Selling Price Trend of AI Sensor, by Sensor Type

5.6.3 Average Selling Price Trend of AI Sensor, by Region

5.7 Trade Analysis

5.7.1 Import Scenario (Hs Code 902690)

5.7.2 Export Scenario (Hs Code 902690)

5.8 Key Conferences and Events, 2026-2027

5.9 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.10 Investment and Funding Scenario, 2022-2026

5.11 Case Study Analysis

5.11.1 Bosch Deployment of AI Sensors and Predictive Analytics For Smart Manufacturing Efficiency and Equipment Monitoring

5.11.2 Integration of Nexeed Smart Manufacturing Solutions and Operational Performance Improvements at Bosch

5.12 Impact of 2025 US Tariff On AI Sensor Market

5.12.1 Introduction

5.12.2 Key Tariff Rates

5.12.3 Price Impact Analysis

5.12.4 Impact On Countries/Regions

5.12.4.1 US

5.12.4.2 Europe

5.12.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.12.5 Impact On End Users

6 Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, and Innovations

6.1 Key Emerging Technologies

6.1.1 Edge AI and AI-In-Sensor Integration

6.1.2 Advanced Mems and Smart Sensor Fusion

6.1.3 AI Vision and Spatial Perception

6.1.4 Neural Networks

6.1.5 Case-Based Reasoning

6.1.6 Inductive Learning

6.1.7 Ambient Intelligence

6.1.8 Edge AI Inference

6.2 Complementary Technologies

6.2.1 Edge Computing and AI Analytics Platforms

6.2.2 Wireless Connectivity and Intelligent Iot Infrastructure

6.2.3 AI Cybersecurity and Trusted Edge Architectures

6.3 Adjacent Technologies

6.3.1 Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics

6.3.2 Digital Twins and Intelligent Simulation

6.3.3 Spatial Computing and Human-Machine Interaction

6.4 Technology Roadmap

6.5 Patent Analysis

7 Regulatory Landscape

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

7.1.2 Standards

8 Customer Landscape and Buyer Behavior

8.1 Decision-Making Process

8.2 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process and Evaluation Criteria

8.2.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

8.2.2 Buying Criteria

8.3 Adoption Barriers and Internal Challenges

8.4 Unmet Needs From Various Applications

9 AI Sensor Market, by Sensor Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Motion & Position Sensors

9.2.1 Increasing Importance of Motion Intelligence in Edge AI Applications to Drive Market

9.3 Ultrasonic Sensors

9.3.1 AI-Enabled Navigation and Obstacle Detection to Increase Demand

9.4 Image Sensors

9.4.1 AI-Based Vision Applications Accelerating Integration of Image Sensors in Automotive and Industrial Systems

9.5 Radar Sensors

9.5.1 Rising Need For Fast and Reliable Environmental Perception to Boost Adoption

9.6 Lidar Sensors

9.6.1 High-Resolution Depth Sensing to Drive Adoption

9.7 Environmental Sensors

9.7.1 Growing Need For Real-Time Environmental Intelligence to Drive Market

9.8 Pressure Sensors

9.8.1 Useful in Environments Where Consistent Physical Measurement Supports Automation, Safety, and Performance Optimization

9.9 Temperature Sensors

9.9.1 Need For Real-Time Performance Monitoring to Drive Adoption

9.10 Other AI Sensors

10 AI Sensor Market, by Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Machine Learning

10.2.1 Deep Learning

10.2.1.1 Offers Ability to Build Hierarchical Representations

10.2.2 Supervised Learning

10.2.2.1 Algorithm Learns to Make Predictions Or Decisions Based On Labeled Training Data

10.2.3 Unsupervised Learning

10.2.3.1 Includes Clustering Methods Consisting of Algorithms With Unlabeled Training Data

10.2.4 Reinforcement Learning

10.2.4.1 Allows Systems and Software to Determine Ideal Behavior For Maximizing Performance of Systems

10.2.5 Other Machine Learning Technologies

10.3 Natural Language Processing

10.3.1 Real-Time Translation and Ability to Communicate in Natural Language With Systems to Support Market Growth

10.4 Context-Aware Computing

10.4.1 High Demand For Hard and Soft Sensors to Drive Market

10.5 Computer Vision

10.5.1 Developing Algorithms and Techniques to Analyze, Process, and Interpret Digital Images and Videos to Propel Market

11 AI Sensor Market, by Architecture Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Standalone AI Sensing

11.2.1 Simpler Deployment and Cost Efficiency to Propel Market

11.3 Sensing Fusion Systems

11.3.1 Ability to Build Hierarchical Representations to Support Adoption

12 AI Sensor Market, by Application

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Automotive & Mobility

12.2.1 AI Sensors Enable Adas, Driver Monitoring, and Autonomous Driving

12.3 Consumer Electronics & Wearables

12.3.1 Inclination Toward Smart and Intelligent Devices to Drive Market

12.4 Industrial Manufacturing & Robotics

12.4.1 Machine Vision and Robotics Driving Precision in Industrial Operations

12.5 Aerospace, Defense, & Public Safety

12.5.1 Need to Strengthen Surveillance, Navigation, and Mission Safety to Propel Market

12.6 Smart Homes, Buildings, & Infrastructure

12.6.1 Increasing Need to Improve Home Security to Drive Market

12.7 Healthcare & Life Sciences

12.7.1 Need For Early Detection of Diseases and Reducing Diagnostic Delays to Propel Market

12.8 Retail, Logistics, & Supply Chain

12.8.1 AI Sensors Improve Inventory Tracking and Warehouse Efficiency

12.9 Agriculture & Environmental Monitoring

12.9.1 Improved Crop Health and Better Management of Resources to Drive Market

12.10 Other Applications

13 AI Sensor Market, by Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.1.1 Presence of Leading AI Sensor Manufacturers to Drive Market

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.2.1 Growing Automation in Automotive and Manufacturing Sectors to Drive Market

13.2.3 Mexico

13.2.3.1 Increasing Demand For Temperature Sensors For Medical Equipment to Drive Market

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.1.1 Government Initiatives For Promoting the Implementation of Industry 4.0 to Drive Market

13.3.2 UK

13.3.2.1 Consumer Electronics Sector to Create Growth Opportunities

13.3.3 France

13.3.3.1 Growth of Industrial Manufacturing Sector to Propel Market

13.3.4 Spain

13.3.4.1 Growing Adoption of Smart Manufacturing and AI-Enabled Technologies to Drive Market

13.3.5 Italy

13.3.5.1 Automotive Innovation and Adoption of Industrial Robotics to Propel Market

13.3.6 Nordics

13.3.6.1 Strong Focus On Smart Healthcare, Sustainable Technologies, and Industrial Digitalization to Drive Market

13.3.7 Rest of Europe

13.4 Asia-Pacific

13.4.1 China

13.4.1.1 Presence of Prominent Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, and Electronics Companies to Fuel Market Growth

13.4.2 Japan

13.4.2.1 Presence of Leading Sensor Manufacturing Companies to Drive Market

13.4.3 India

13.4.3.1 Strong Government Support For Adoption of Industrial Automation to Propel Market

13.4.4 South Korea

13.4.4.1 Increasing Demand For Advanced Sensors From Electronics and Automotive Industries to Support Market Growth

13.4.5 Australia

13.4.5.1 Rising Adoption of Smart Mining, Healthcare Technologies, and Industrial Automation to Drive Market

13.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

13.5 RoW

13.5.1 Middle East

13.5.1.1 GCC Countries

13.5.1.1.1 Large-Scale Smart City and Energy Infrastructure Projects to Drive Market

13.5.1.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa

13.5.2 Africa

13.5.2.1 South Africa

13.5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Smart Mining and Industrial Monitoring Technologies to Drive Market

13.5.2.2 Rest of Africa

13.5.3 South America

13.5.3.1 Brazil

13.5.3.1.1 Growing Adoption of Precision Agriculture and Industrial Automation to Propel Market

13.5.3.2 Argentina

13.5.3.2.1 Expansion of Smart Agriculture and Food Processing Automation to Drive Market

13.5.3.3 Rest of South America

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Key Player Competitive Strategies/Right to Win, 2022-2026

14.3 Revenue Analysis, 2021-2025

14.4 Market Share Analysis, 2025

14.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

14.6 Brand Comparison

14.6.1 Bosch Sensortec GmbH

14.6.2 Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

14.6.3 Keyence Corporation

14.6.4 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

14.6.5 Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

14.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2025

14.7.1 Stars

14.7.2 Emerging Leaders

14.7.3 Pervasive Players

14.7.4 Participants

14.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2025

14.7.5.1 Company Footprint

14.7.5.2 Region Footprint

14.7.5.3 Sensor Type Footprint

14.7.5.4 Technology Footprint

14.7.5.5 Application Footprint

14.7.5.6 Architecture Type Footprint

14.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2025

14.8.1 Progressive Companies

14.8.2 Responsive Companies

14.8.3 Dynamic Companies

14.8.4 Starting Blocks

14.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2025

14.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

14.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

14.9 Competitive Scenario

14.9.1 Product Launches

14.9.2 Deals

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Key Players

15.1.1 Bosch Sensortec GmbH

15.1.1.1 Business Overview

15.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.1.1.3 Recent Developments

15.1.1.3.1 Product Launches

15.1.1.4 Analyst's View

15.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths

15.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

15.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

15.1.2 Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

15.1.2.1 Business Overview

15.1.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.1.2.3 Recent Developments

15.1.2.3.1 Deals

15.1.2.4 Analyst's View

15.1.2.4.1 Key Strengths

15.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices

15.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

15.1.3 Keyence Corporation

15.1.3.1 Business Overview

15.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.1.3.3 Recent Developments

15.1.3.3.1 Product Launches

15.1.3.3.2 Deals

15.1.3.4 Analyst's View

15.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths

15.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices

15.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

15.1.4 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

15.1.4.1 Business Overview

15.1.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.1.4.3 Recent Developments

15.1.4.3.1 Product Launches

15.1.4.3.2 Deals

15.1.4.4 Analyst's View

15.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths

15.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices

15.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

15.1.5 Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

15.1.5.1 Business Overview

15.1.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.1.5.3 Recent Developments

15.1.5.3.1 Product Launches

15.1.5.3.2 Deals

15.1.5.4 Analyst's View

15.1.5.4.1 Key Strengths

15.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices

15.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

15.1.6 Renesas Electronics Corporation

15.1.6.1 Business Overview

15.1.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.1.6.3 Recent Developments

15.1.6.3.1 Deals

15.1.7 Stmicroelectronics

15.1.7.1 Business Overview

15.1.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.1.7.3 Recent Developments

15.1.7.3.1 Product Launches

15.1.7.3.2 Deals

15.1.8 Sensata Technologies

15.1.8.1 Business Overview

15.1.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.1.8.3 Recent Developments

15.1.8.3.1 Product Launches

15.1.9 Syntiant Corp.

15.1.9.1 Business Overview

15.1.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.1.9.3 Recent Developments

15.1.9.3.1 Product Launches

15.1.9.3.2 Deals

15.1.10 Goertek Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

15.1.10.1 Business Overview

15.1.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.1.10.3 Recent Developments

15.1.10.3.1 Product Launches

15.1.10.3.2 Deals

15.1.11 Augury Inc.

15.1.11.1 Business Overview

15.1.11.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.1.11.3 Recent Developments

15.1.11.3.1 Product Launches

15.1.11.3.2 Deals

15.2 Other Players

15.2.1 Aistorm, Inc.

15.2.2 Aondevices, Inc.

15.2.3 Harbor Technology Solutions Co. Ltd.

15.2.4 Taiyo Yuden Co.

15.2.5 Aroma Bit, Inc.

15.2.6 Artery Technology (Chongqing) Co. Ltd.

15.2.7 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

15.2.8 Te Connectivity Ltd.

15.2.9 Synaptics Incorporated

15.2.10 Invensense, Inc.

15.2.11 Analog Devices, Inc.

15.2.12 Himax Technologies, Inc.

15.2.13 Prophesee

15.2.14 Altered Carbon Limited

15.2.15 Sensirion AG

16 Research Methodology

16.1 Research Data

16.2 Secondary and Primary Research

16.2.1 Secondary Data

16.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

16.2.1.2 List of Key Secondary Sources

16.2.2 Primary Data

16.2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

16.2.2.2 List of Primary Interview Participants

16.2.2.3 Breakdown of Primaries

16.2.2.4 Key Industry Insights

16.3 Market Size Estimation

16.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

16.3.2 Top-Down Approach

16.3.3 Market Size Calculation For Base Year

16.4 Market Forecast Approach

16.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach (Supply Side)

16.4.2 Top-Down Approach (Demand Side)

16.5 Data Triangulation

16.6 Factor Analysis

16.7 Research Assumptions

16.8 Research Limitations

16.9 Risk Analysis

17 Appendix

17.1 Discussion Guide

17.2 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal

17.3 Customization Options

17.4 Related Reports

17.5 Author Details

List of Tables [247]

List of Figures [68]

Companies Featured



Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

Keyence Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Stmicroelectronics

Sensata Technologies

Syntiant Corp.

Goertek Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

Augury Inc.

Aistorm, Inc.

Aondevices, Inc.

Harbor Technology Solutions Co. Ltd.

Taiyo Yuden Co.

Aroma Bit, Inc.

Artery Technology (Chongqing) Co. Ltd.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Te Connectivity Ltd.

Synaptics Incorporated

Invensense, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Prophesee

Altered Carbon Limited Sensirion AG

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