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AI Sensor Market By Sensor Type, Technology, Architecture, And Application - Global Forecast To 2032 Edge AI And Sensor Fusion Drive A $43.78 Billion Opportunity


2026-10-09 04:31:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize edge AI, sensor fusion and automotive deployments; target Asia Pacific while balancing accuracy, latency, power, privacy and cybersecurity.

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI Sensor Market by Sensor Type, Technology, and by Architecture Type - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI sensor market is projected to grow from USD 3.87 billion in 2026 to USD 43.78 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 49.8% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by the increasing deployment of edge AI-enabled sensing systems that perform real-time inference directly on devices without cloud dependency.

AI-enabled image sensors, motion sensors, LiDAR, radar, and environmental sensing modules are becoming integral to autonomous systems, industrial automation, robotics, and smart infrastructure. The continued expansion of Industry 4.0, smart manufacturing, and predictive maintenance is also increasing demand for AI-powered sensing architectures that support contextual awareness and adaptive analytics. Multimodal sensing, sensor fusion systems, and edge-based perception platforms are expected to accelerate innovation and commercialization across the AI sensor ecosystem.

Sensing fusion systems expected to register the highest growth

By sensing architecture, the sensing fusion system segment is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period. Although the segment currently accounts for a smaller market share due to complex hardware requirements, higher integration costs, and demanding calibration processes, adoption is forecast to increase through 2032.

Sensing fusion systems combine inputs from multiple sources, including vision, radar, IMU, audio, and environmental sensors. Demand is rising as end-use industries seek greater contextual awareness, accuracy, and decision reliability in challenging operating conditions. Autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial automation, and smart infrastructure are among the leading applications benefiting from fused perception capabilities.

Automotive & mobility to lead AI sensor market growth

By application, the automotive & mobility segment is expected to lead market growth as vehicles become increasingly intelligent, connected, and software-driven. AI sensors are being adopted for driver monitoring, occupant sensing, parking assistance, in-cabin intelligence, and advanced driver assistance systems.

Automakers are integrating multiple sensing inputs to improve real-time accuracy, responsiveness, and vehicle safety. This shift is strengthening demand for edge-based AI sensing solutions across passenger and commercial vehicles, establishing automotive & mobility as a major deployment area for AI sensor technologies.

Asia Pacific forecast to achieve the highest regional growth

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, supported by rapid investment in smart mobility, advanced manufacturing, automation, and connected digital infrastructure. China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asian countries are expanding the use of AI sensors in driver monitoring, ADAS, machine vision, smart factories, and urban mobility systems.

The region's established electronics manufacturing base, increasing adoption of intelligent edge devices, and continued industrial digitalization are enabling AI sensor solutions to scale rapidly across multiple sectors.

Competitive landscape and market participants

The report profiles leading AI sensor market participants and provides market ranking analysis. Prominent companies include Bosch Sensortec (Germany), Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (Japan), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), and TDK Corporation (Japan). Other profiled companies include OMNIVISION Technologies, Inc. (US), onsemi (US), Ambarella, Inc. (US), Prophesee S.A. (France), and AIStorm, Inc. (US).

Research methodology

Extensive primary interviews were conducted with industry experts offering AI sensor solutions to validate market estimates for key segments and subsegments identified through secondary research. Participants represented component suppliers, Tier 1 companies, and OEMs.

  • By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 35%, and Tier 3 - 25%
  • By Designation: C-level Executives - 40%, Directors - 45%, and Others - 15%
  • By Region: Asia Pacific - 41%, North America - 26%, Europe - 28%, and Rest of the World - 5%

Research coverage

The research categorizes the AI sensor market by sensor type, application, technology, architecture type, and region, with forecasts through 2032. It examines market drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, competitive positioning, leadership mapping, product innovation, regional development, and strategic activity throughout the AI sensor ecosystem.

Key market insights

  • Drivers: Rising adoption of edge AI and real-time on-device inference across autonomous systems, industrial automation, and smart devices, alongside growing demand for AI-enabled wearables, hearables, XR devices, smart home products, and other consumer electronics.
  • Restraints: High power consumption and thermal limitations in compact, battery-powered devices, combined with concerns surrounding privacy, cybersecurity, and regulatory compliance.
  • Opportunities: Accelerating adoption of AI PCs, smart glasses, XR systems, multimodal wearables, robotics, autonomous platforms, and smart industrial infrastructure.
  • Challenges: Balancing accuracy, latency, and ultra-low power performance at the edge while operating within limited compute, memory, and thermal capacity.
  • Product Development/Innovation: Analysis of emerging technologies, research & development programs, and new product and service launches.
  • Market Development: Regional analysis identifying attractive and fast-growing AI sensor markets.
  • Market Diversification: Coverage of products, services, untapped geographies, investments, and recent industry developments.
  • Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings among leading AI sensor companies.

The report enables established companies and new entrants to assess market size, subsegment potential, competitive conditions, and emerging growth opportunities. Its findings can support business positioning, investment decisions, product planning, and go-to-market strategies in the rapidly expanding global AI sensor market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 226
Forecast Period 2026 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.87 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $43.78 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 50.0%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segmentation and Regional Scope
1.3.2 Inclusions and Exclusions
1.3.3 Years Considered
1.4 Currency Considered
1.5 Unit Considered
1.6 Limitations
1.7 Stakeholders
1.8 Summary of Changes
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Highlights and Key Insights
2.2 Key Market Participants: Mapping of Strategic Developments
2.3 Disruptive Trends in AI Sensor Market
2.4 High-Growth Segments
2.5 Regional Snapshot: Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast
3 Premium Insights
3.1 Attractive Opportunities For Players in AI Sensor Market
3.2 AI Sensor Market, by Sensor Type
3.3 AI Sensor Market, by Technology
3.4 AI Sensor Market, by Architecture Type
3.5 AI Sensor Market, by Application
3.6 AI Sensor Market, by Country
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Rising Adoption of Edge AI and Real-Time On-Device Inference Across Autonomous Systems, Industrial Automation, and Smart Devices
4.2.1.2 Growing Demand For AI-Enabled Consumer Electronics, Including Wearables, Hearables, Xr Devices, and Smart Home Products
4.2.1.3 Increasing Deployment of AI Sensing Technologies in Automotive Applications Such As Adas, Driver Monitoring, and In-Cabin Sensing
4.2.1.4 Expansion of Industrial Automation, Machine Vision, and Predictive Maintenance Systems Within Industry 4.0 Environments
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 Power Consumption and Thermal Management Limitations in Compact and Battery-Operated AI Sensing Devices
4.2.2.2 Rising Concerns Related to Data Privacy, Cybersecurity, and Regulatory Compliance For AI-Enabled Sensing Systems
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Growing Adoption of AI-Native Edge Devices Such As AI Pcs, Smart Glasses, Xr Systems, and Multimodal Wearable Platforms
4.2.3.2 Expansion of Robotics, Autonomous Systems, and Smart Industrial Infrastructure Requiring Contextual AI Perception
4.2.3.3 Increasing Demand For AI-Driven Healthcare Monitoring, Smart Diagnostics, and Remote Patient Sensing Solutions
4.2.3.4 Rising Investments in Spatial Computing, Immersive Technologies, and Next-Generation Human-Machine Interaction Systems
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Difficulty in Balancing Inference Accuracy, Latency, and Ultra-Low-Power Operation in Edge AI Sensing Environments
4.2.4.2 Limited Compute, Memory, and Thermal Resources For Running Advanced AI Models Directly On Embedded Sensing Devices
4.3 Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities
4.3.1 Interconnected Markets
4.3.2 Cross-Sector Opportunities
4.4 Strategic Moves by Tier 1/2/3 Players
5 Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.3 Macroeconomic Outlook
5.3.1 Introduction
5.3.2 GDP Trends and Forecast
5.4 Supply Chain Analysis
5.5 Ecosystem Analysis
5.6 Pricing Analysis
5.6.1 Indicative Price of AI Image Sensor Modules, by Key Player, 2025
5.6.2 Average Selling Price Trend of AI Sensor, by Sensor Type
5.6.3 Average Selling Price Trend of AI Sensor, by Region
5.7 Trade Analysis
5.7.1 Import Scenario (Hs Code 902690)
5.7.2 Export Scenario (Hs Code 902690)
5.8 Key Conferences and Events, 2026-2027
5.9 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
5.10 Investment and Funding Scenario, 2022-2026
5.11 Case Study Analysis
5.11.1 Bosch Deployment of AI Sensors and Predictive Analytics For Smart Manufacturing Efficiency and Equipment Monitoring
5.11.2 Integration of Nexeed Smart Manufacturing Solutions and Operational Performance Improvements at Bosch
5.12 Impact of 2025 US Tariff On AI Sensor Market
5.12.1 Introduction
5.12.2 Key Tariff Rates
5.12.3 Price Impact Analysis
5.12.4 Impact On Countries/Regions
5.12.4.1 US
5.12.4.2 Europe
5.12.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.12.5 Impact On End Users
6 Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, and Innovations
6.1 Key Emerging Technologies
6.1.1 Edge AI and AI-In-Sensor Integration
6.1.2 Advanced Mems and Smart Sensor Fusion
6.1.3 AI Vision and Spatial Perception
6.1.4 Neural Networks
6.1.5 Case-Based Reasoning
6.1.6 Inductive Learning
6.1.7 Ambient Intelligence
6.1.8 Edge AI Inference
6.2 Complementary Technologies
6.2.1 Edge Computing and AI Analytics Platforms
6.2.2 Wireless Connectivity and Intelligent Iot Infrastructure
6.2.3 AI Cybersecurity and Trusted Edge Architectures
6.3 Adjacent Technologies
6.3.1 Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics
6.3.2 Digital Twins and Intelligent Simulation
6.3.3 Spatial Computing and Human-Machine Interaction
6.4 Technology Roadmap
6.5 Patent Analysis
7 Regulatory Landscape
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
7.1.2 Standards
8 Customer Landscape and Buyer Behavior
8.1 Decision-Making Process
8.2 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process and Evaluation Criteria
8.2.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
8.2.2 Buying Criteria
8.3 Adoption Barriers and Internal Challenges
8.4 Unmet Needs From Various Applications
9 AI Sensor Market, by Sensor Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Motion & Position Sensors
9.2.1 Increasing Importance of Motion Intelligence in Edge AI Applications to Drive Market
9.3 Ultrasonic Sensors
9.3.1 AI-Enabled Navigation and Obstacle Detection to Increase Demand
9.4 Image Sensors
9.4.1 AI-Based Vision Applications Accelerating Integration of Image Sensors in Automotive and Industrial Systems
9.5 Radar Sensors
9.5.1 Rising Need For Fast and Reliable Environmental Perception to Boost Adoption
9.6 Lidar Sensors
9.6.1 High-Resolution Depth Sensing to Drive Adoption
9.7 Environmental Sensors
9.7.1 Growing Need For Real-Time Environmental Intelligence to Drive Market
9.8 Pressure Sensors
9.8.1 Useful in Environments Where Consistent Physical Measurement Supports Automation, Safety, and Performance Optimization
9.9 Temperature Sensors
9.9.1 Need For Real-Time Performance Monitoring to Drive Adoption
9.10 Other AI Sensors
10 AI Sensor Market, by Technology
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Machine Learning
10.2.1 Deep Learning
10.2.1.1 Offers Ability to Build Hierarchical Representations
10.2.2 Supervised Learning
10.2.2.1 Algorithm Learns to Make Predictions Or Decisions Based On Labeled Training Data
10.2.3 Unsupervised Learning
10.2.3.1 Includes Clustering Methods Consisting of Algorithms With Unlabeled Training Data
10.2.4 Reinforcement Learning
10.2.4.1 Allows Systems and Software to Determine Ideal Behavior For Maximizing Performance of Systems
10.2.5 Other Machine Learning Technologies
10.3 Natural Language Processing
10.3.1 Real-Time Translation and Ability to Communicate in Natural Language With Systems to Support Market Growth
10.4 Context-Aware Computing
10.4.1 High Demand For Hard and Soft Sensors to Drive Market
10.5 Computer Vision
10.5.1 Developing Algorithms and Techniques to Analyze, Process, and Interpret Digital Images and Videos to Propel Market
11 AI Sensor Market, by Architecture Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Standalone AI Sensing
11.2.1 Simpler Deployment and Cost Efficiency to Propel Market
11.3 Sensing Fusion Systems
11.3.1 Ability to Build Hierarchical Representations to Support Adoption
12 AI Sensor Market, by Application
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Automotive & Mobility
12.2.1 AI Sensors Enable Adas, Driver Monitoring, and Autonomous Driving
12.3 Consumer Electronics & Wearables
12.3.1 Inclination Toward Smart and Intelligent Devices to Drive Market
12.4 Industrial Manufacturing & Robotics
12.4.1 Machine Vision and Robotics Driving Precision in Industrial Operations
12.5 Aerospace, Defense, & Public Safety
12.5.1 Need to Strengthen Surveillance, Navigation, and Mission Safety to Propel Market
12.6 Smart Homes, Buildings, & Infrastructure
12.6.1 Increasing Need to Improve Home Security to Drive Market
12.7 Healthcare & Life Sciences
12.7.1 Need For Early Detection of Diseases and Reducing Diagnostic Delays to Propel Market
12.8 Retail, Logistics, & Supply Chain
12.8.1 AI Sensors Improve Inventory Tracking and Warehouse Efficiency
12.9 Agriculture & Environmental Monitoring
12.9.1 Improved Crop Health and Better Management of Resources to Drive Market
12.10 Other Applications
13 AI Sensor Market, by Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.1.1 Presence of Leading AI Sensor Manufacturers to Drive Market
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.2.1 Growing Automation in Automotive and Manufacturing Sectors to Drive Market
13.2.3 Mexico
13.2.3.1 Increasing Demand For Temperature Sensors For Medical Equipment to Drive Market
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.1.1 Government Initiatives For Promoting the Implementation of Industry 4.0 to Drive Market
13.3.2 UK
13.3.2.1 Consumer Electronics Sector to Create Growth Opportunities
13.3.3 France
13.3.3.1 Growth of Industrial Manufacturing Sector to Propel Market
13.3.4 Spain
13.3.4.1 Growing Adoption of Smart Manufacturing and AI-Enabled Technologies to Drive Market
13.3.5 Italy
13.3.5.1 Automotive Innovation and Adoption of Industrial Robotics to Propel Market
13.3.6 Nordics
13.3.6.1 Strong Focus On Smart Healthcare, Sustainable Technologies, and Industrial Digitalization to Drive Market
13.3.7 Rest of Europe
13.4 Asia-Pacific
13.4.1 China
13.4.1.1 Presence of Prominent Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, and Electronics Companies to Fuel Market Growth
13.4.2 Japan
13.4.2.1 Presence of Leading Sensor Manufacturing Companies to Drive Market
13.4.3 India
13.4.3.1 Strong Government Support For Adoption of Industrial Automation to Propel Market
13.4.4 South Korea
13.4.4.1 Increasing Demand For Advanced Sensors From Electronics and Automotive Industries to Support Market Growth
13.4.5 Australia
13.4.5.1 Rising Adoption of Smart Mining, Healthcare Technologies, and Industrial Automation to Drive Market
13.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
13.5 RoW
13.5.1 Middle East
13.5.1.1 GCC Countries
13.5.1.1.1 Large-Scale Smart City and Energy Infrastructure Projects to Drive Market
13.5.1.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13.5.2 Africa
13.5.2.1 South Africa
13.5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Smart Mining and Industrial Monitoring Technologies to Drive Market
13.5.2.2 Rest of Africa
13.5.3 South America
13.5.3.1 Brazil
13.5.3.1.1 Growing Adoption of Precision Agriculture and Industrial Automation to Propel Market
13.5.3.2 Argentina
13.5.3.2.1 Expansion of Smart Agriculture and Food Processing Automation to Drive Market
13.5.3.3 Rest of South America
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Key Player Competitive Strategies/Right to Win, 2022-2026
14.3 Revenue Analysis, 2021-2025
14.4 Market Share Analysis, 2025
14.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics
14.6 Brand Comparison
14.6.1 Bosch Sensortec GmbH
14.6.2 Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation
14.6.3 Keyence Corporation
14.6.4 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
14.6.5 Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC
14.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2025
14.7.1 Stars
14.7.2 Emerging Leaders
14.7.3 Pervasive Players
14.7.4 Participants
14.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2025
14.7.5.1 Company Footprint
14.7.5.2 Region Footprint
14.7.5.3 Sensor Type Footprint
14.7.5.4 Technology Footprint
14.7.5.5 Application Footprint
14.7.5.6 Architecture Type Footprint
14.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2025
14.8.1 Progressive Companies
14.8.2 Responsive Companies
14.8.3 Dynamic Companies
14.8.4 Starting Blocks
14.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2025
14.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs
14.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs
14.9 Competitive Scenario
14.9.1 Product Launches
14.9.2 Deals
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Key Players
15.1.1 Bosch Sensortec GmbH
15.1.1.1 Business Overview
15.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
15.1.1.3 Recent Developments
15.1.1.3.1 Product Launches
15.1.1.4 Analyst's View
15.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths
15.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices
15.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
15.1.2 Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation
15.1.2.1 Business Overview
15.1.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
15.1.2.3 Recent Developments
15.1.2.3.1 Deals
15.1.2.4 Analyst's View
15.1.2.4.1 Key Strengths
15.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices
15.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
15.1.3 Keyence Corporation
15.1.3.1 Business Overview
15.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
15.1.3.3 Recent Developments
15.1.3.3.1 Product Launches
15.1.3.3.2 Deals
15.1.3.4 Analyst's View
15.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths
15.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices
15.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
15.1.4 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
15.1.4.1 Business Overview
15.1.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
15.1.4.3 Recent Developments
15.1.4.3.1 Product Launches
15.1.4.3.2 Deals
15.1.4.4 Analyst's View
15.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths
15.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices
15.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
15.1.5 Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC
15.1.5.1 Business Overview
15.1.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
15.1.5.3 Recent Developments
15.1.5.3.1 Product Launches
15.1.5.3.2 Deals
15.1.5.4 Analyst's View
15.1.5.4.1 Key Strengths
15.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices
15.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
15.1.6 Renesas Electronics Corporation
15.1.6.1 Business Overview
15.1.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
15.1.6.3 Recent Developments
15.1.6.3.1 Deals
15.1.7 Stmicroelectronics
15.1.7.1 Business Overview
15.1.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
15.1.7.3 Recent Developments
15.1.7.3.1 Product Launches
15.1.7.3.2 Deals
15.1.8 Sensata Technologies
15.1.8.1 Business Overview
15.1.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
15.1.8.3 Recent Developments
15.1.8.3.1 Product Launches
15.1.9 Syntiant Corp.
15.1.9.1 Business Overview
15.1.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
15.1.9.3 Recent Developments
15.1.9.3.1 Product Launches
15.1.9.3.2 Deals
15.1.10 Goertek Microelectronics Co. Ltd.
15.1.10.1 Business Overview
15.1.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
15.1.10.3 Recent Developments
15.1.10.3.1 Product Launches
15.1.10.3.2 Deals
15.1.11 Augury Inc.
15.1.11.1 Business Overview
15.1.11.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
15.1.11.3 Recent Developments
15.1.11.3.1 Product Launches
15.1.11.3.2 Deals
15.2 Other Players
15.2.1 Aistorm, Inc.
15.2.2 Aondevices, Inc.
15.2.3 Harbor Technology Solutions Co. Ltd.
15.2.4 Taiyo Yuden Co.
15.2.5 Aroma Bit, Inc.
15.2.6 Artery Technology (Chongqing) Co. Ltd.
15.2.7 Yokogawa Electric Corporation
15.2.8 Te Connectivity Ltd.
15.2.9 Synaptics Incorporated
15.2.10 Invensense, Inc.
15.2.11 Analog Devices, Inc.
15.2.12 Himax Technologies, Inc.
15.2.13 Prophesee
15.2.14 Altered Carbon Limited
15.2.15 Sensirion AG
16 Research Methodology
16.1 Research Data
16.2 Secondary and Primary Research
16.2.1 Secondary Data
16.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources
16.2.1.2 List of Key Secondary Sources
16.2.2 Primary Data
16.2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
16.2.2.2 List of Primary Interview Participants
16.2.2.3 Breakdown of Primaries
16.2.2.4 Key Industry Insights
16.3 Market Size Estimation
16.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach
16.3.2 Top-Down Approach
16.3.3 Market Size Calculation For Base Year
16.4 Market Forecast Approach
16.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach (Supply Side)
16.4.2 Top-Down Approach (Demand Side)
16.5 Data Triangulation
16.6 Factor Analysis
16.7 Research Assumptions
16.8 Research Limitations
16.9 Risk Analysis
17 Appendix
17.1 Discussion Guide
17.2 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal
17.3 Customization Options
17.4 Related Reports
17.5 Author Details
List of Tables [247]
List of Figures [68]
Companies Featured

  • Bosch Sensortec GmbH
  • Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation
  • Keyence Corporation
  • Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
  • Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC
  • Renesas Electronics Corporation
  • Stmicroelectronics
  • Sensata Technologies
  • Syntiant Corp.
  • Goertek Microelectronics Co. Ltd.
  • Augury Inc.
  • Aistorm, Inc.
  • Aondevices, Inc.
  • Harbor Technology Solutions Co. Ltd.
  • Taiyo Yuden Co.
  • Aroma Bit, Inc.
  • Artery Technology (Chongqing) Co. Ltd.
  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation
  • Te Connectivity Ltd.
  • Synaptics Incorporated
  • Invensense, Inc.
  • Analog Devices, Inc.
  • Himax Technologies, Inc.
  • Prophesee
  • Altered Carbon Limited
  • Sensirion AG

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