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PRU Quarterly Report Investor Webinar


Date: 2026-10-09 03:22:18

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Perth, Western Australia, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUARTERLY REPORT INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its September 2026 Quarterly Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Tuesday, 27 October 2026.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Tuesday 27 October 2026
Perth – 6:00am
Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am		 Canada: Monday 26 October 2026
Vancouver – 3:00pm
Toronto – 6:00pm		 UK: Monday 26 October 2026
London – 10:00pm

Register for the investor webinar at:

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 884 8441 4256

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom
Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149
+61 3 7018 2005		 +65 3165 1065 +1 778 907 2071 +1 669 900 9128 +64 9 884 6780 +44 203 901 7895

International numbers available:

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus's website at


This announcement was approved for release by Craig Jones, Managing Director and CEO.


ASX/TSX CODE: PRU
CAPITAL STRUCTURE:
Ordinary shares: 1,326,111,555 Performance rights: 7,269,546
REGISTERED OFFICE:
Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008
Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
 DIRECTORS:
Non-Executive Chairman
Rick Menell
Managing Director & CEO
Craig Jones
Non-Executive Directors
Amber Banfield
Elissa Cornelius
Dan Lougher
John McGloin
Tommy McKeith
Jim Rutherford		 CONTACTS:
Craig Jones
Managing Director & CEO
...
Stephen Forman
Investor Relations
+61 484 036 681
...
Nathan Ryan
Media
+61 420 582 887
...

MENAFN09102026004107003653ID1111780919



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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