Shay Rabineau

Associate Professor of Israel Studies, Binghamton University, State University of New York

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Most of my work deals with history, politics, and environment in Israel/Palestine. At Binghamton University, I teach courses on the history of Israel, the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, walking and pilgrimage in the Middle East, the environmental history of Israel/Palestine, and the history of Middle East cartography.

All of these things intersect in my research on the history of trails and walking routes. My first book deals with the history and politics of Israel's marked and mapped hiking trail system: how it took shape on the eve of the 1948 war, and how struggles over its growth mirror struggles over Israeli identity and over the boundaries of the country.

My current book project builds on a trek I completed around the Dead Sea in November 2022. The walk, which took me through Jordan, Israel, and the West Bank, was the first circumnavigation of the Dead Sea on foot since 1934, and the first to take place since the rise of modern nation-states in the Middle East.



2022–present Associate Professor of Israel Studies, Binghamton University, State University of New York 2015–2022 Assistant Professor of Israel Studies, Binghamton University, State University of New York

2013 Brandeis University, Ph.D., Near Eastern and Judaic Studies

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