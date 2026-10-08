JioStar Consumer Products and Bonkers Corner bring Hustle’s hip-hop style off the stage with an exclusive streetwear collection
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mumbai, 08th October 2026: JioStar Consumer Products in association with Bonkers Corner, one of India’s best-known homegrown streetwear brands, has collaborated as the official Drip Partner for Hustle Season 5, Apna Homeground. As part of the partnership, Bonkers Corner has launched an exclusive licensed merchandise collection inspired by the show, bringing the energy of Indian hip-hop from the stage to the everyday wardrobes of its fans.
Hip-hop and streetwear have always moved onto the same beat, and for any artist, what they wear has been as much a part of the storytelling on stage. The Hustle x Bonkers collection is built on that shared history, taking the show's nuance, its language and this season's theme 'Apna Homeground' and carrying them off the stage into the clothes people reach for every day. Across a line-up of 40+ collection to pick from, like oversized tees and relaxed-fit bottoms to statement layers, the collection leans into the baggy silhouettes and bold graphics that have long defined the culture, so that wearing a piece feels less like picking up merchandise and more like claiming a place in the scene.
Speaking about the association, Mahesh Shetty, Head - Entertainment Sales, TV, JioStar, said, “Over the seasons, Hustle has given India's hip-hop community a stage, a voice and an identity. Style is central to that identity, and what our Hustlers wear is a natural extension of the music they make. In Bonkers Corner, we found a partner that speaks the same language as our audience and understands street culture from the inside, which allowed us to build a collection that lets fans carry the spirit of Hustle well beyond the screen. With Shop the Look on JioHotstar working alongside Bonkers Corner's strong online and retail presence, the journey from watching to wearing becomes seamless, and this is exactly the kind of authentic, culture-led collaboration we want to build our consumer products business on, one that deepens the bond between our IPs and the fans who love them."
Speaking about the association, Shubham Gupta, Founder, Bonkers Corner, said, “We’ve always built Bonkers around self-expression, and Hustle embodies that mindset. This collaboration lets us take streetwear beyond fashion and into the culture, energy and conversations shaping young India.”
The collection is available on the Bonkers Corner website and app. It is also available across the brand’s 44 retail stores in India. Viewers can also buy the looks straight from the screen through JioHotstar’s ‘Shop the Look’ feature while they watch Hustle. This makes the association a true screen-to-shelf experience, where a fan can see a fit on the show and own it in the same moment.
For Bonkers Corner, the partnership fits naturally. The brand is rooted in street culture, individuality and self-expression, and it has built a strong following among Gen Z and millennial consumers. Those are the same values and the same audience that have made Hustle the home of desi hip-hop since 2019.
The Hustle x Bonkers collection is available now at , on the Bonkers Corner app, at Bonkers Corner stores across India, and via Shop the Look on JioHotstar.
Hip-hop and streetwear have always moved onto the same beat, and for any artist, what they wear has been as much a part of the storytelling on stage. The Hustle x Bonkers collection is built on that shared history, taking the show's nuance, its language and this season's theme 'Apna Homeground' and carrying them off the stage into the clothes people reach for every day. Across a line-up of 40+ collection to pick from, like oversized tees and relaxed-fit bottoms to statement layers, the collection leans into the baggy silhouettes and bold graphics that have long defined the culture, so that wearing a piece feels less like picking up merchandise and more like claiming a place in the scene.
Speaking about the association, Mahesh Shetty, Head - Entertainment Sales, TV, JioStar, said, “Over the seasons, Hustle has given India's hip-hop community a stage, a voice and an identity. Style is central to that identity, and what our Hustlers wear is a natural extension of the music they make. In Bonkers Corner, we found a partner that speaks the same language as our audience and understands street culture from the inside, which allowed us to build a collection that lets fans carry the spirit of Hustle well beyond the screen. With Shop the Look on JioHotstar working alongside Bonkers Corner's strong online and retail presence, the journey from watching to wearing becomes seamless, and this is exactly the kind of authentic, culture-led collaboration we want to build our consumer products business on, one that deepens the bond between our IPs and the fans who love them."
Speaking about the association, Shubham Gupta, Founder, Bonkers Corner, said, “We’ve always built Bonkers around self-expression, and Hustle embodies that mindset. This collaboration lets us take streetwear beyond fashion and into the culture, energy and conversations shaping young India.”
The collection is available on the Bonkers Corner website and app. It is also available across the brand’s 44 retail stores in India. Viewers can also buy the looks straight from the screen through JioHotstar’s ‘Shop the Look’ feature while they watch Hustle. This makes the association a true screen-to-shelf experience, where a fan can see a fit on the show and own it in the same moment.
For Bonkers Corner, the partnership fits naturally. The brand is rooted in street culture, individuality and self-expression, and it has built a strong following among Gen Z and millennial consumers. Those are the same values and the same audience that have made Hustle the home of desi hip-hop since 2019.
The Hustle x Bonkers collection is available now at , on the Bonkers Corner app, at Bonkers Corner stores across India, and via Shop the Look on JioHotstar.
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