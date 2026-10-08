Adrian R Bell

Chair in the History of Finance and Associate Pro-Vice-Chancellor Research, Prosperity and Resilience, Henley Business School, University of Reading

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Professor Adrian Bell is the Associate Pro-Vice-Chancellor Research - Prosperity and Resilience, one of the research themes at the University of Reading. It has 10 research divisions and over 260 researchers working on collaborative projects.

Professor Bell holds his Chair in the History of Finance at the ICMA Centre, Henley Business School and was previously Associate Dean (International) and Head of ICMA Centre. He specialises in the history of finance and has worked on research projects continuously since 2004 funded by AHRC, ESRC and the Leverhulme Trust. Adrian is currently developing the impacts emerging from the major AHRC funded project 'The People of 1381' (2019-2023), an innovative research project which has produced the most comprehensive interpretation of the Peasants' Revolt to date. To follow its progress visit - and is beginning work as Co-investigator on an AHRC-funded project on the Valor Ecclesiasticus, a nationwide survey commissioned by Henry VIII on the property and wealth of sixteenth century England -

He has varied research interests and has published on medieval finance, economic history, the Hundred Years War, football finance, and the National Student Survey / student satisfaction. Adrian has worked at the University of Reading since 1994.

–present Chair in the History of Finance and Associate Pro Vice Chancellor Research, Prosperity and Resilience, Henley Business School, University of Reading

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