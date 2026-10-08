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Originate Soft Launches Purpose-Built Pharmacy Platform Development For Online And Hyperlocal Medicine Delivery
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, India, October 8, 2026: Originate Soft Pvt Ltd, a Kolkata-based software development company, today announced its purpose-built pharmacy platform development services for entrepreneurs, pharmacy chains, and healthcare businesses that want to sell medicines and health products online. The solution covers customer apps, pharmacist dashboards, inventory management, delivery tracking, and the back-office systems that connect them.
Online pharmacy has moved from a convenience to an expectation. Platforms such as PharmEasy, Tata 1mg, Netmeds, and Apollo 24/7 have shown that customers will order prescription medicines, health supplements, and diagnostics from an app. Quick-commerce players such as Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart have raised the bar further by delivering essentials, including health products, in minutes through nearby stores. Many local pharmacies and new healthcare ventures want to compete in this space but lack a platform designed for how pharmacies actually operate.
Built for pharmacy, not adapted from general ecommerce
A medicine order is not the same as a grocery or fashion order. It may need a prescription, a pharmacist's review, batch and expiry tracking, and substitution decisions when a brand is out of stock. Originate Soft builds pharmacy platforms around these realities instead of retrofitting a generic shopping cart.
Key capabilities
. Customer mobile apps and website: Medicine search, category browsing, cart, secure checkout, order history, and saved addresses on Android, iOS, and web.
. Prescription upload and verification: Customers upload a prescription, and a pharmacist reviews it before the order is confirmed.
. Pharmacist and admin dashboard: Manage orders, verify prescriptions, handle substitutions, and track fulfilment in one place.
. Inventory, batch, and expiry management: Stock levels, batch numbers, expiry dates, and low-stock alerts across one store or many.
. Hyperlocal order routing: Orders are matched to the nearest store with stock, supporting fast delivery from neighbourhood pharmacies and dark stores.
. Delivery partner app and live tracking: Assign riders, share status updates, and let customers follow their order in real time.
. Refill reminders and repeat orders: Prompts for chronic-care customers who reorder the same medicines regularly.
. Payments, offers, and loyalty: Multiple payment options, coupons, wallet, and membership programs.
. Teleconsultation and diagnostics add-ons: Optional modules for doctor consultations and lab test booking.
. ERP, billing, and GST integration: Connect with pharmacy billing and accounting systems to keep stock and invoices in sync.
. Analytics and reporting: Sales, top-moving medicines, customer retention, and delivery performance.
Business models supported
Originate Soft develops pharmacy platforms for several operating models, so a business can choose the one that fits its stage:
. Single-pharmacy or pharmacy chain app: An independent store or chain sells directly to its own customers.
. Multi-vendor pharmacy marketplace: An aggregator lists many licensed pharmacies and routes orders between them, similar to the aggregator model popularised by large national platforms.
. Hyperlocal medicine delivery: Fast, area-based delivery from nearby stores or dark stores, in the way quick-commerce apps serve a neighbourhood.
. Subscription and chronic-care platform: Recurring orders, reminders, and care programs for long-term medication.
Spokesperson comment
"Pharmacies don't need a generic shopping app with medicines added to it. They need prescription handling, expiry control, and fast local fulfilment built into the platform from day one," said Asim Patra, Software Product Marketing Manager at Originate Soft Pvt Ltd. "Our aim is to give pharmacy owners and healthcare startups a platform they can launch quickly, customise to their model, and grow without rebuilding."
Who can benefit
. Independent pharmacies and pharmacy chains moving online
. Entrepreneurs launching a PharmEasy-style medicine delivery startup
. Healthcare and wellness brands adding a medicine or diagnostics vertical
. Hospitals and clinics that want an online pharmacy for patients
Availability
Originate Soft's pharmacy platform development services are available now. Businesses can request a consultation, discuss their model and requirements, and receive a tailored proposal. To learn more, visit
About Originate Soft Pvt Ltd
Originate Soft Pvt Ltd is a software development company based in Kolkata, India. The company builds custom and ready-made software for industries including ecommerce, grocery, pharmacy, fashion, and real estate, along with mobile apps, web applications, and enterprise software. Its team works closely with clients to turn business workflows into reliable, scalable products. More information is available at
Online pharmacy has moved from a convenience to an expectation. Platforms such as PharmEasy, Tata 1mg, Netmeds, and Apollo 24/7 have shown that customers will order prescription medicines, health supplements, and diagnostics from an app. Quick-commerce players such as Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart have raised the bar further by delivering essentials, including health products, in minutes through nearby stores. Many local pharmacies and new healthcare ventures want to compete in this space but lack a platform designed for how pharmacies actually operate.
Built for pharmacy, not adapted from general ecommerce
A medicine order is not the same as a grocery or fashion order. It may need a prescription, a pharmacist's review, batch and expiry tracking, and substitution decisions when a brand is out of stock. Originate Soft builds pharmacy platforms around these realities instead of retrofitting a generic shopping cart.
Key capabilities
. Customer mobile apps and website: Medicine search, category browsing, cart, secure checkout, order history, and saved addresses on Android, iOS, and web.
. Prescription upload and verification: Customers upload a prescription, and a pharmacist reviews it before the order is confirmed.
. Pharmacist and admin dashboard: Manage orders, verify prescriptions, handle substitutions, and track fulfilment in one place.
. Inventory, batch, and expiry management: Stock levels, batch numbers, expiry dates, and low-stock alerts across one store or many.
. Hyperlocal order routing: Orders are matched to the nearest store with stock, supporting fast delivery from neighbourhood pharmacies and dark stores.
. Delivery partner app and live tracking: Assign riders, share status updates, and let customers follow their order in real time.
. Refill reminders and repeat orders: Prompts for chronic-care customers who reorder the same medicines regularly.
. Payments, offers, and loyalty: Multiple payment options, coupons, wallet, and membership programs.
. Teleconsultation and diagnostics add-ons: Optional modules for doctor consultations and lab test booking.
. ERP, billing, and GST integration: Connect with pharmacy billing and accounting systems to keep stock and invoices in sync.
. Analytics and reporting: Sales, top-moving medicines, customer retention, and delivery performance.
Business models supported
Originate Soft develops pharmacy platforms for several operating models, so a business can choose the one that fits its stage:
. Single-pharmacy or pharmacy chain app: An independent store or chain sells directly to its own customers.
. Multi-vendor pharmacy marketplace: An aggregator lists many licensed pharmacies and routes orders between them, similar to the aggregator model popularised by large national platforms.
. Hyperlocal medicine delivery: Fast, area-based delivery from nearby stores or dark stores, in the way quick-commerce apps serve a neighbourhood.
. Subscription and chronic-care platform: Recurring orders, reminders, and care programs for long-term medication.
Spokesperson comment
"Pharmacies don't need a generic shopping app with medicines added to it. They need prescription handling, expiry control, and fast local fulfilment built into the platform from day one," said Asim Patra, Software Product Marketing Manager at Originate Soft Pvt Ltd. "Our aim is to give pharmacy owners and healthcare startups a platform they can launch quickly, customise to their model, and grow without rebuilding."
Who can benefit
. Independent pharmacies and pharmacy chains moving online
. Entrepreneurs launching a PharmEasy-style medicine delivery startup
. Healthcare and wellness brands adding a medicine or diagnostics vertical
. Hospitals and clinics that want an online pharmacy for patients
Availability
Originate Soft's pharmacy platform development services are available now. Businesses can request a consultation, discuss their model and requirements, and receive a tailored proposal. To learn more, visit
About Originate Soft Pvt Ltd
Originate Soft Pvt Ltd is a software development company based in Kolkata, India. The company builds custom and ready-made software for industries including ecommerce, grocery, pharmacy, fashion, and real estate, along with mobile apps, web applications, and enterprise software. Its team works closely with clients to turn business workflows into reliable, scalable products. More information is available at
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