Kyrgyzstan And EBRD Discuss Kambarata-1 Project

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) discussed the implementation of the Kambarata-1 Hydropower Plant construction project, the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev, EBRD Managing Director for Central Asia and Mongolia Hüseyin Özhan and EBRD Regional Director for Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan Nodira Mansurova.

"Particular attention during the meeting was paid to the implementation of the Kambarata-1 Hydropower Plant construction project and other infrastructure projects," the statement said.

During the meeting, the sides discussed further development of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the EBRD, as well as the implementation of joint projects in priority areas.

Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed appreciation to the EBRD for its support and implementation of socially significant projects in Kyrgyzstan.

In turn, EBRD Managing Director for Central Asia and Mongolia Hüseyin Özhan noted the significant progress made by Kyrgyzstan, emphasizing the dynamic development of the national economy.

He particularly noted the importance of the Kambarata-1 Hydropower Plant construction project, describing it as an important regional project. Hüseyin Özhan also reaffirmed the EBRD's commitment to further implementing infrastructure projects in Kyrgyzstan, including in the energy and transport sectors.

The sides confirmed their interest in further strengthening the partnership and expanding cooperation on joint projects aimed at the sustainable economic development of Kyrgyzstan.

Meanwhile, infrastructure cooperation is an important component of Kyrgyzstan's engagement with international development institutions. Energy and transport projects can contribute to improving infrastructure capacity, strengthening regional connectivity and supporting economic activity.

The Kambarata-1 Hydropower Plant is being developed as a major regional infrastructure project, while cooperation with the EBRD also covers other projects in the energy and transport sectors. Continued cooperation on project implementation could support the modernization of Kyrgyzstan's infrastructure and contribute to longer-term regional development.