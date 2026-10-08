INDIA Bloc's Odisha Bandh Demands MMDR Act Withdrawal, Key Resignations

INDIA bloc on Thursday observed a statewide bandh in Odisha, demanding withdrawal of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Amendment Act, 2026, and the resignation of the state's Education Minister Nityanand Gond and the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar.

Protest Leaders Outline Demands

Senior Congress leader Suresh Kumar Routray said the primary demand was the restoration of Odisha's mining property rights to the state.“Our number one demand is that the mining property rights belonging to Odisha, worth lakhs of crores, be restored to the state. Secondly, Gyanesh Kumar must resign and be arrested for his wrongdoing; he has betrayed the people and caused a massive collapse of interests affecting crores of voters in Odisha. That is why the shutdown is taking place... I thank everyone for supporting this shutdown,” Routray said.

All India Forward Bloc State General Secretary Jyoti Ranjan Mahapatra said the Central Government had introduced the MMDR Amendment Act, 2026, which harmed Odisha's interests.“The Central Government has introduced the MMDR 2026 that harms Odisha's interests. This is a calculated conspiracy by the Central Government to plunder Odisha's mineral wealth and hand it over to private companies; we vehemently oppose this move,” Mahapatra said.

Calls for Resignations and Aid

He also demanded the resignation of the CEC and the Minister of School and Mass Education over errors found in children's textbooks. Additionally, Mahapatra said the coalition was raising demands to uphold the rights of people in Odisha affected by floods.“We demand the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar... We also demand the resignation of the Minister of School and Mass Education regarding the errors found in children's textbooks. Additionally, we are raising demands to uphold the rights of the people of Odisha affected by floods,” he said.

“To press for these four demands, a coalition of ten political parties has called for an 'Odisha Bandh',” Mahapatra added.

He said the shutdown would remain in effect from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm, in the interest of Odisha and for the welfare of its people. (ANI)

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