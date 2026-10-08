Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Inspects DU Campus, Flags Dark Spots, CCTV Gaps And More

Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi, toured the Delhi University (DU) campus on October 7 evening to take stock of issues concerning security and civic problems of the students. During her tour, Chief Minister Gupta interacted with women students sitting outside Arts faculty and heard their grievances regarding security issues and other problems faced by them.

Gupta, along with the officers, also toured the surrounding area and identified many problems facing the administration of DU. Some of the major problems pointed out were dim lighting areas, poor street lighting, broken footpaths, gaps in CCTV coverage, and garbage disposal.

CM Rekha Gupta Interacts With Women Students

During her interaction with the women students sitting outside Arts faculty, Gupta tried to understand the difficulties faced by the women students when moving inside the DU campus during evenings. The issues raised by the students were taken care of by the officials during the inspection process.

Dark Places and Low Lighting Create Security Problems

One of the main problems that was found during the inspection was low lighting at certain places. Dark spots and absence of street lights will create difficulty in moving during night times at places that are used often by the students.

It was suggested to the officials that they should find such places and take the necessary action for improving lighting conditions.

Coverage of Areas By CCTV Found Weak

Lack of CCTV coverage of some parts of the campus was another problem identified during the inspection. It was suggested to the officials that they should cover those places where there is no proper surveillance.

Another major problem that was found was damaged footpaths. Poor pedestrian facilities may cause inconvenience to the people who walk in the campus.

Garbage Disposal is Another Major Issue

Another aspect of inspection was that of cleanliness, where officials reported accumulation of garbage in some areas. It was requested to solve the problem immediately.

The CM also said there should be an audit of the action taken for the issues pointed out by the officials during inspection.

CM Says Campus Security Should Not be Compromised

It was made apparent by the visit that the government of Delhi is concerned about campus safety and basic facilities at DU premises. Gupta made it clear that negligence in case of campus safety cannot be tolerated.

The next issue that will be addressed is the speed with which the above-mentioned deficiencies in lighting, CCTV, footpath, and cleanliness will be solved and audited.