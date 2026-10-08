Ones Technology Rises Two Levels In CMMI To Reach Level 5

MENAFN - B2Press)This press release has been translated and localized into English with the assistance of AI.

Local hardware and software manufacturer Ones Technology has achieved CMMI Maturity Level 5 by raising its process maturity by two levels. The level achieved through an assessment covering the company's R&D, development, and production processes in hardware and software represents measurable and continuously improved process management.

ISTANBUL - The“CMMI Technical Report: Performance Results” study, published by the CMMI Institute in 2026, examines a total of 67,658 performance goals across 17,416 organizational units. According to the report, which covers six years from January 2020 to December 2025, nearly 9 out of every 10 reported performance goals (87%) were met or exceeded.

This finding highlights the role of measurable targets and process performance in organizational improvement under the CMMI (Capability Maturity Model Integration) approach, while the local hardware and software manufacturer has risen two levels in CMMI. The latest assessment covered the R&D, development, and production processes of Ones Technology, which operates in the fields of card and biometric access control, identity verification, and security technologies. The company reached CMMI's highest organizational maturity level, Maturity Level 5, by managing its processes through a data-driven approach, quantitative measurement, and continuous improvement.

Third company in Türkiye to reach Maturity Level 5

Ones Technology R&D Units Manager Güçlühan Kuzyaka stated that CMMI is an international process and performance improvement model designed to make organizations' processes measurable, repeatable, predictable, and continuously improvable, and said the following regarding the assessment:

“As Ones Technology, we are proud to be the third company in Türkiye to reach CMMI Maturity Level 5 in both hardware and software. This level demonstrates our ability to mathematically manage the maturity, quality, timing, and margin of error of our organizational processes. While the awards we have received worldwide demonstrate our innovation capabilities, CMMI Level 5 serves as the assurance of our engineering ecosystem that makes these products sustainable.”

Software and hardware processes evaluated together

CMMI Maturity Level 5 represents the highest organizational maturity level in the model. At this level, organizations are expected to go beyond standardizing and measuring processes and use quantitative data to systematically improve processes. Measurable performance targets, analysis of process variations, and monitoring the results of improvements are among the key elements of this approach.

Güçlühan Kuzyaka stated that they had achieved a first in their sector by reaching CMMI Maturity Level 5 across all R&D and production processes in software and hardware, saying,“CMMI assessments are generally conducted based on projects within a single area of activity. In Ones Technology's assessment, both software and hardware processes were included.”

Recipient of several international awards

Founded in Ankara in 2008, Ones Technology has previously received international awards, including the SIA NPS Awards presented by the U.S.-based Security Industry Association, the European Product Design Awards, and awards within the scope of Intersec. Following these achievements in product and solution development, the company has also raised its organizational maturity in R&D and production processes to the highest level with its CMMI Maturity Level 5 assessment.