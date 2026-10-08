12-Hour Bandh By INDIA Bloc Disrupts Normal Life Across Odisha

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 8 (IANS) Normal life across Odisha was affected on Thursday due to the 12-hour statewide shutdown called by several opposition parties of the Congress-led INDIA bloc over four demands, including the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The 12-hour shutdown disrupted transportation services across the state as members of the communist parties, Congress and other political parties blocked National and State Highways by burning tyres on the roads at various places.

Workers and leaders of the INDIA bloc staged picketing at important places in cities across the state. Youth Congress members also held bike rallies during the bandh. Passenger buses, auto-rickshaws and trucks were largely off the roads due to the bandh.

Train services were also affected at several places for a few hours, while scuffles between security personnel and the INDIA bloc workers and leaders were reported from some locations as the latter tried to halt train services at railway stations.

Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on highways, causing massive inconvenience to commuters. Private institutions, business establishments and other establishments in major cities across Odisha also remained closed due to the bandh.

Speaking to media persons, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das on Thursday said the 12-hour Odisha bandh called by the INDIA bloc was being observed peacefully across the state, with people extending support to the shutdown.

Das said the bandh was being observed over four key demands, which include the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, repeal of the MMDR Amendment Act, 2026, resignation of Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond over alleged errors in textbooks, and immediate relief and compensation for people affected by the recent floods in the state.

“The impact of the bandh is more visible in rural areas than in cities. Schools, colleges, institutions, markets and transportation services have been affected across the state,” Das said.

He said some relaxation had been given in Bhubaneswar to avoid inconvenience to tourists and people travelling from outside the state. Emergency services were also being allowed to operate.

“We are observing the bandh peacefully and following the path of Mahatma Gandhi. There will be no violence,” he said, adding that he had repeatedly appealed to party workers and supporters to maintain peace.

Das warned that if the government failed to address the four demands, the agitation would be intensified and could expand significantly over the next two months.