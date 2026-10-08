CSE And Commercial Bank Partner To Support Enterprise Growth

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) and Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC (Commercial Bank) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last week to foster enterprise development, facilitate capital formation, and enhance collaboration across several strategic areas.

The agreement arises from a mutual recognition of the opportunities to expand access by providing a platform to support SMEs and the broader corporate growth ecosystem while facilitating a shared commitment to improve financial literacy and engagement. By working together, the institutions aim to make capital markets more approachable for small and medium-sized enterprises. Greater participation from such companies is expected to deepen the market, diversify investment options, and contribute to long-term economic growth.

Among other initiatives, the agreement will see the partnership create a structured channel to identify and onboard eligible businesses for listing, leverage the bank's client network and the CSE's platforms to identify promising companies for support, conduct workshops and seminars, promote financial literacy, and provide potential issuers with guidance on capital-raising avenues and regulatory requirements.

Support for participating companies will be extended through the Investment Banking Unit of Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC to cover areas such as capital-raising options, regulatory requirements, and readiness assessments for prospective issuers. The MoU lays the groundwork for joint engagement initiatives, including workshops, seminars, and one-on-one sessions, where the CSE can extend its reach beyond traditional segments. This will additionally enable deeper penetration into underserved regions and sectors, improving inclusivity and diversity within the capital market.

Beyond individual listings, the partnership reflects a broader intent to strengthen the national financial ecosystem. By combining their extensive reach and expertise, the two institutions hope to create clearer pathways for businesses, encourage a culture of informed investing, and ensure that opportunities for growth are available to a wider range of locally based enterprises across the country.