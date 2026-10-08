IRU Implements EU-Backed Road Transport Modernization Program

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The International Road Transport Union (IRU), with financial support from the European Union, is implementing the Modernising Road Transport program in Central Asian countries and other regions.

According to information published on the IRU website, the program focuses on professionalizing the road transport sector, harmonizing regulations, introducing digital transport documents, improving border procedures and ensuring compliance with TIR requirements in Central Asia and other regions.

“The success of the Middle Corridor will depend not only on financial investment, but also on how effectively countries, government authorities and the industry work together,” the publication said.

IRU added that reform issues will be the main focus of the IRU-UN-OHRLLS event scheduled for Oct. 14 in Astana.

According to a World Bank report, targeted investments and reforms could quadruple trade volumes along the Middle Corridor, cut transport times by two-thirds, increase regional GDP by 3.3% and create 2 million jobs by 2040.

“Realizing this potential will require at least $25 billion in investment in physical infrastructure, as well as around $30 billion in so-called complementary investments, including road and rail links, logistics centers, inland terminals, equipment and digital systems.

“The World Bank also identified operational and non-infrastructure measures as one of the corridor's key remaining challenges. Border delays need to be reduced, documentation simplified, cross-border cooperation strengthened, and a unified digital corridor system for transport, transit and trade data introduced,” the publication said.

IRU stressed that time lost at borders remains one of the main obstacles to improving the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor. It said that streamlining procedures and strengthening cooperation should progress in parallel with infrastructure investment.

The new World Bank report also highlights the importance of professional and efficient road transport services connecting the corridor with local economies, including first- and last-mile transportation.

IRU also noted updated IRU and World Bank recommendations on road transport reform, which offer governments practical mechanisms to modernize the sector and cover market access, professional training and certification, international standards, enforcement and regulatory reform.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route connecting Asia with Europe. It starts in China, passes through Central Asian countries, crosses the Caspian Sea and reaches Europe via Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye. The corridor is viewed as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern routes, connecting eastern parts of Asia, including China, with European markets.