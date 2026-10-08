Delhi Police Probes CJP Protest Violence, 2,873 Suspects Identified

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has started investigating the violence that broke out during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest in New Delhi on July 20 and has registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, sources said.

Crime Branch Investigation Details

According to Crime Branch sources, the investigation will focus on the role of those allegedly responsible for the violence during the protest. As per the officials, the probe will specifically examine whether the violence was premeditated and whether criminal elements had entered the protest sites after the CJP called for a march to Parliament. The investigation will also look into 2,873 suspects identified through Facial Recognition System (FRS) data collected by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, who have criminal backgrounds, officials further added.

On the directions of the Supreme Court, the Delhi Police had already cancelled 17 FIRs related to the July violence. According to the officials, the Crime Branch will now specifically probe the violence, including alleged assaults on police personnel, vandalism and destruction of public property, including police vehicles.

'Sansad Chalo' March and Security Measures

On July 20, security arrangements at Parliament were intensified, with several entry gates to the premises closed as the CJP protest escalated. The heightened security followed the CJP's call for a 'Sansad Chalo' march, with activists and protesters gathering at Jantar Mantar.

Ahead of the march and the commencement of the Monsoon Session, security personnel were deployed in large numbers and conducted security drills to maintain security in the area.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police also appealed to people to maintain peace and refrain from circulating rumours or unverified information amid the CJP protest over the alleged NEET exam paper leak. Police urged protesters to maintain peace, exercise restraint and cooperate with security personnel to ensure public order.

Following the protest, the Delhi Police released footage purportedly showing stone pelting in the Connaught Place area. The footage showed a group of youths allegedly pelting stones from behind police barricades and from near the barricades. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)