Heavily Armed Police Unit To Begin Patrolling Sydney Following Bondi Terror Attack

MENAFN - IANS) Sydney, Oct 8 (IANS) Heavily armed police will be deployed across Australia's Sydney ahead of a rapid response unit established in the wake of the Bondi Beach terror attack becoming fully operational.

The government of the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) on Thursday said that officers from the state police force's new Armed Response Command (ARC) will begin patrolling Sydney over the coming weeks as the unit's training moves into realistic environments.

The ARC was established as a permanent unit by the state government following the fatal mass shooting of 15 people at a Jewish holiday celebration at Bondi Beach in December last year, Xinhua News Agency reported.

NSW Premier Chris Minns, Police and Counter-terrorism Minister Yasmin Catley and Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said in a statement on Thursday that ARC officers will patrol high-risk areas, including places of worship and major events, and rapidly respond to emerging threats.

The 250-officer unit will have access to combat assault rifles and 24 purpose-built vehicles and will be supported by a specialised operations centre.

"Keeping the people of New South Wales safe is our number one priority. That means making sure our police have the people, training and equipment they need to respond to serious threats," Minns said.

Lanyon said that the ARC would act as a deterrent for anyone who wishes to commit harm, incite hatred or cause fear.

In February, accused Bondi Beach terror attack perpetrator Naveed Akram made his first appearance in a Sydney court after being charged with 59 offences over the fatal mass shooting.

Akram appeared on Monday morning via video link from a supermax prison where he has been held since being discharged from the hospital in the wake of the attack on December 14, 2025.

The 24-year-old was charged with 59 offences, including 15 counts of murder and one count of committing a terrorist act, in relation to the attack.

Authorities allege that Akram and his father, Sajid, who was shot dead by police at the scene of the attack, opened fire on a Jewish celebration at the iconic eastern Sydney beach using rifles and shotguns, killing 15 people and injuring dozens more.

Court documents made public in December 2025 revealed that police found evidence that the two attackers had conducted firearms training at a rural property before the attack.

Local media reported that Akram was mostly silent during the administrative hearing and only spoke when directly addressed by the presiding Magistrate.