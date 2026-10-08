Shopr Rewards® Data Shows Members Are Redeeming, Not Just Earning, Cash Back

MENAFN - GetNews) Current platform data shows members are putting earned rewards back to work, giving enterprise partners another measure of tangible member value

Orlando, Fla. - October 8, 2026 - Shopr Rewards® (“Shopr”), LLC, a fintech-powered engagement and loyalty platform, today released new platform data showing that members are not simply accumulating cash back - they are actively using it toward future purchases.

According to current Shopr platform data, 15.8% of purchasing members have redeemed cash back at least once, while recorded reward applications equal approximately 34.5% of the cash back generated by qualifying orders in the dataset.

The findings give organizations evaluating customer, member and employee benefits an additional measure of program value beyond enrollment, transactions or rewards earned: whether members actually use the financial benefit they receive.

“Earning a reward is only part of the experience. The real test is whether members see enough value in that reward to use it,” said Sharon Mattimoe, COO of Shopr.“When members apply cash back toward another purchase, the benefit becomes tangible. For our partners, that creates another meaningful interaction and shows that the value being delivered is moving beyond accumulation into actual use.”

Redemption is an important behavioral signal because it completes the rewards cycle. A member first earns value through a qualifying purchase and later chooses to apply that value toward additional spending. For enterprise partners, that creates a measurable connection between the benefit being offered and subsequent member activity.

Unlike rewards models that depend heavily on points accumulation or delayed redemption thresholds, Shopr is designed around cash-based value that members can readily understand and apply. The platform enables organizations to offer Instant Cash Back across more than 325 participating retail, restaurant, travel, entertainment and recreation brands through a scalable B2B2C model.

That structure allows organizations to extend their value proposition into everyday consumer spending while giving members a benefit that can move through a complete cycle: earn, return and redeem.

“Redemption matters because it demonstrates that the benefit is not theoretical,” Mattimoe added.“Members are earning real financial value and then choosing to put that value back to work. For organizations seeking to strengthen engagement, that provides a clearer view of how the benefit is functioning in practice.”

Shopr views redemption behavior as a distinct measure of member utility rather than simply another transaction metric. As platform activity continues to grow, the company plans to monitor redemption frequency, time between earning and redemption, repeat redemption behavior and the relationship between reward usage and ongoing member engagement.

For prospective enterprise partners, those measures can help answer a critical question: not only whether a rewards program creates value, but whether members recognize and use that value once it is available.

About Shopr Rewards

Shopr Rewards is a fintech-powered engagement and loyalty platform that helps enterprise organizations deliver immediate and aspirational value to their customers, members and communities. Eligible users can earn Instant Cash Back from qualifying purchases at more than 300 major retail, restaurant and recreation brands while simultaneously earning Travel Credits toward discounted travel. Shopr Rewards is currently available through enterprise partnerships in closed-user-group environments. Learn more at

Travel inventory, discounts, rewards and eligibility are subject to availability and applicable Shopr Rewards terms and conditions. Travel Credits have no cash value unless expressly stated otherwise. Payment-card and merchant loyalty rewards are offered by third parties and may vary.