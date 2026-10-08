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President Ilham Aliyev Arrives In Turkmenistan For Working Visit

President Ilham Aliyev Arrives In Turkmenistan For Working Visit


2026-10-08 02:14:33
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit On October 8.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at the International Airport in Turkmenbashi.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, and other officials.

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AzerNews

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