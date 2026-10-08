President Ilham Aliyev Arrives In Turkmenistan For Working Visit
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit On October 8.
A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at the International Airport in Turkmenbashi.
President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, and other officials.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment