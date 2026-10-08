Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace: 2027 Open Enrollment Begins November 1

Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace announces 2027 Open Enrollment beginning November 1, 2026, with coverage starting January 1 for early enrollees.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace is reminding individuals and families across Georgia that Open Enrollment for 2027 health insurance coverage begins November 1, 2026. Consumers who enroll or change plans by December 15, 2026, can receive coverage beginning January 1, 2027. Open Enrollment continues through January 15, 2027, with plans selected during the later period beginning February 1, 2027.The Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace is designed to help Georgia residents shop for Marketplace coverage online. Visitors can obtain real-time quotes, compare available plans based on their household circumstances, and proceed with enrollment or re-enrollment through an Enhanced Direct Enrollment platform.The website also provides important information to help consumers understand how household income and tax-household size can affect Marketplace eligibility and financial assistance. Applicants should provide their best estimate of household income for the upcoming coverage year and accurately report the people who will be included on their federal tax return. Other information, including ZIP code and county, can also affect the plans and pricing presented to a household.Georgia consumers should also keep their contact information up to date, including their phone number, email address, and residential address, to help ensure they receive important notifications, enrollment updates, and plan-related information.After completing the application, consumers receive documented enrollment information and can access a personal dashboard to manage their Marketplace coverage, make payments, upload requested documents, and obtain IRS Form 1095-A information. The online resource is also designed to help consumers shop without unwanted calls from private agents.Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace provides access to one-on-one assistance from a personal representative 365 days a year. Returning Marketplace enrollees are encouraged to review their coverage and available 2027 options rather than automatically assuming their current plan remains the best choice.For information about 2027 Marketplace health insurance, quotes, enrollment, or re-enrollment, visit GeorgiaHealthInsuranceMarketplace or contact Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace at 404-975-3313, 800-976-1401, or 404-951-7600 by text.About Georgia Health Insurance MarketplaceGeorgia Health Insurance Marketplace has been helping Georgia consumers with Affordable Care Act Marketplace health insurance since 2010. Its website provides online resources for comparing Marketplace coverage, obtaining quotes, and completing enrollment or re-enrollment through an Enhanced Direct Enrollment platform. Consumers can also receive year-round one-on-one assistance with their Marketplace coverage.

Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace

Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace

+1 404-975-3313

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Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace: 2027 Open Enrollment Begins November 1 News Provided By Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace October 08, 2026, 05:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



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