Qubo Consulting Partners With Mitacs On Quantum Training For Post-Secondary Students In Canada

Series of bilingual workshops will train the quantum workforce, growing Canada's talent pipeline

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Qubo Consulting Corporation, a quantum training and advising organization, is offering six quantum workshops in partnership with Mitacs to prepare post-secondary students for the quantum workforce.

The workshops will dive into a variety of quantum topics including:

●Introduction to Quantum Technologies - October 29, 2026

●Quantum Materials: The Foundations of Quantum Tech - November 19, 2026

●Quantum Sensing: Real-world Applications - January 12, 2027

●Quantum Computing & AI Use Cases - February 9, 2027

●Quantum Networking: Ground & Space-based Links - February 25, 2027

●Young's Double Slit Demo & Workshop - March 18, 2027

“At Mitacs, we open the door to opportunity, creating jobs and equipping students and postdoctoral researchers with skills, industry experience, and professional networks. Training the quantum-ready talent today ensures we can turn ideas into results that drive economic growth, positioning Canada to continue as a leader in harnessing quantum's power,” said Michelle Aguayo, Vice President, Operations and Program Management, Mitacs.

“The quantum ecosystem is growing as quantum technologies move from the lab into the market, and so is the demand for quantum talent in Canada,” said Dr. Katanya Kuntz, Founder, CEO and Chief Quantum Scientist of Qubo Consulting.“At Qubo, our goal is to take a complex topic like quantum physics and provide an engaging, educational workshop experience. We connect quantum concepts to real-world examples, showcasing how businesses can harness the power of quantum.”

The workshops are intentionally designed for both technical and non-technical audiences. Participants will learn about quantum technologies and their applications through live lectures, interactive case studies, and guest speakers from quantum companies including VeriQloud, Applied Quantum Materials, Quantum Rings, QuantaSense and Photonics Foundry!

The fourth series of quantum workshops offered by Mitacs and Qubo Consulting is available with bilingual support in both English and French from francophone quantum experts from the Quantum AlgoLab at the Institut Quantique, Université de Sherbrooke.

All workshops are free for registration to college students, undergraduates, graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and recent graduates (within the last 2 years) from Canadian institutions, as well as Mitacs program participants and alumni. Workshops will be delivered live online in English with bilingual support on the EDGE by Mitacs Training Portal.

To sign up for workshops, participants must register or log in to a user account. To learn more about the quantum workshop series, visit: EDGE by Mitacs Training Portal. Contact... with questions.

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About Mitacs

Mitacs delivers the return on innovation Canada needs now by connecting big ideas, people, and ambition to turn potential into results. Through our co-funded innovation partnerships, we get Canada's businesses and researchers where they need to go.

Mitacs partners innovate faster. Commercialize sooner. Compete globally. Scale and grow stronger. We open the door to opportunity, creating jobs and equipping students and postdoctoral researchers with skills, industry experience, and professional networks.

Mitacs is funded by the Government of Canada, the Government of Alberta, the Government of British Columbia, Research Manitoba, the Government of New Brunswick, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Government of Nova Scotia, the Government of Ontario, Innovation PEI, the Government of Quebec, the Government of Saskatchewan, and the Government of Yukon.

About Qubo Consulting Corporation

Qubo Consulting Corporation is making quantum accessible by creating custom educational experiences. Dedicated to supporting business leaders, non-profit and government organizations to make informed decisions about emerging, disruptive technology, Qubo Consulting offers unique quantum training and consulting solutions designed to prepare organizations to navigate the opportunities and threats of a post-quantum world.

About Quantum AlgoLab

Since 2020, AlgoLab has been exploring the potential of quantum computing in several fields and boasts expertise that is unique in Quebec. The team works with companies, universities, and government agencies on collaborative research projects in materials simulation, quantum finance, quantum machine learning and more. The Quantum AlgoLab also offers training workshops for those wishing to learn more about quantum computing and its applications.

For more information, contact:

Dr. Katanya Kuntz

Founder, CEO & Chief Quantum Scientist

Qubo Consulting Corporation

Email:...

Katanya Kuntz

Qubo Consulting Corp.

+1 825-994-3657

...

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Qubo Consulting Partners with Mitacs on Quantum Training for Post-Secondary Students in Canada News Provided By Qubo Consulting Corp. October 08, 2026, 04:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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