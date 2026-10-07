Greek Prime Minister Vows To“Ramp Up” Parthenon Marbles Push

MENAFN - USA Art News) Greek Prime Ministerhas pledged to intensify Greece's campaign to recover thefrom the, according to The Guardian. Mitsotakis stated he would raise the matter with United Kingdom Prime Minister, noting Burnham's previous support for restitution efforts before taking his current office.

Talks Stalled, New Pressure Promised

Mitsotakis confirmed at a conference in Athens that discussions regarding a“hybrid” deal, which would involve repatriating the fifth-century BCE marbles in exchange for other antiquities from the National Archaeological Museum in Athens, have not advanced. The Athenian museum is currently closed for renovations.“Unfortunately [talks] have not progressed,” Mitsotakis said.“We will very clearly ramp up the intensity of our claims, not just with the British Museum, but also with the British government.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted Burnham's earlier stance.“I would also like to remind the audience that the new prime minister of the UK, unequivocally, was supportive of the return of the Parthenon sculptures before he became prime minister.” Burnham served as culture secretary in a previous administration.

Mitsotakis suggested a link between the marbles' return and Burnham's reported comments about strengthening UK ties with the European Union.“For those of us who were saddened to see the United Kingdom leave the European family, we took great interest in the comments made by the UK PM,” Mitsotakis stated, citing the potential for“a stronger relationship between the UK and Europe.” He added,“The Parthenon sculptures will be part of this debate, this is not just an issue for Greece. It's an issue for Europe.”

Historical Context and Rejected Comparisons

The Parthenon Marbles are a monumental frieze originally sculpted for the Parthenon in Greece. They were forcibly removed more than 200 years ago by British ambassador Lord Elgin and are now held in the British Museum's collection. Greek officials have considered Burnham, who has supported the antiquities' return to Athens for the last 25 years of his career, to be a key figure in resolving the dispute. Mitsotakis's right-wing government has been advocating for the reunification of these masterpieces within sight of the Acropolis.

Mitsotakis believes the time is right to press the issue.“Their reunification in Athens would also set a precedent for a unique cultural partnership between Greece and the UK, and in particular between Greece and the British Museum,” he said.“I will certainly make the case very forcibly to the British PM when I meet him. I think the time has come. British public opinion supports reunification of the sculptures and I do believe that now is the time to push in this direction.”

These recent remarks follow a series of increasingly firm statements from Mitsotakis. Late last month, he rejected the British Museum's comparison between the removal of the Parthenon Marbles and the loan of the Bayeux Tapestry between England and France.“There are striking similarities between the two pieces. Both were conceived as single works, intended to be seen and understood as a whole. In the case of the Parthenon sculptures, that relationship is also architectural: they were created as inseparable elements of the monument itself,” Mitsotakis wrote in a prior op-ed. He concluded,“Nobody would seriously contemplate cutting what survives of the tapestry in two and displaying half in London and half in Bayeux, and claiming this was an adequate way to understand it. Yet that is exactly what happened to the Parthenon sculptures.”

We previously reported:

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis rejected the British Museum's comparison of the Bayeux Tapestry loan to a potential deal for the Parthenon Marbles.

Source: ARTnews