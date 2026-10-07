National Campaign For Flu Vaccination Begins

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced the launch of the National Seasonal Influenza Vaccination and Awareness Campaign, running through March 2027, in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Primary Healthcare Corporation (PHCC), and public, semi-government, and private healthcare facilities.

The flu vaccine is available free of charge at PHCC centres, HMC health facilities, and more than 50 other private healthcare facilities nationwide. Eligible individuals can go directly to any PHCC centre for vaccination without a prior appointment. Fast-track protocols have been introduced to streamline the process, ensure efficient access, and minimise patient waiting times.

The campaign aims to safeguard public health and minimise influenza-related health complications ahead of the winter season, which typically sees a sharp rise in infection rates.

This year's campaign specifically targets the most vulnerable populations, including individuals aged 50 and older, children aged 6 months to 5 years, pregnant women, healthcare workers, and individuals with chronic diseases such as diabetes, asthma, and others.

Dr Hamad Eid al-Romaihi, director of the Health Protection and Communicable Diseases Control Department at MoPH, stated: "The launch of the annual influenza vaccination campaign underscores Qatar's unwavering commitment to public health and to achieving the objectives of the National Health Strategy by promoting proactive prevention of diseases through national vaccination campaigns."

Dr al-Romaihi added: "The flu vaccine is a safe and effective way to protect against seasonal influenza. Because influenza viruses evolve continuously, the World Health Organisation develops an annual vaccine that targets the most prevalent strains of the upcoming season. It is vital to receive this new vaccine every year before winter begins, ideally in October or November. It takes approximately two weeks for the body to develop full immunity after vaccination. Influenza can lead to serious health complications, including pneumonia and critical aggravation of existing chronic conditions."

The MoPH urges citizens and residents, especially those at higher risk of infection, to get the seasonal flu vaccine as soon as possible. It also organises an internal vaccination campaign for employees as part of its efforts to provide a healthy and safe work environment.

More information is available from Qatar's Unified Call Centre for health at 16000.

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