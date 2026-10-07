Phillips Law Group recognizes Maria Raciti's 2027 Ones to Watch listing in Phoenix.

Maria Raciti's 2027 Phoenix Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs listing continues recognition since 2026.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Best Lawyers has included Maria Raciti of Phillips Law Group in the 2027 edition of Ones to Watch in America for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. The listing identifies Raciti as a Phoenix attorney and reports that she has been recognized in Ones to Watch since 2026.The 2027 entry is an individual recognition tied to a precise published category: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. It gives Phillips Law Group a new recognition update for a named attorney in its Phoenix practice, while the since-2026 notation supplies the historical context behind the current edition. The announcement therefore records both the present 2027 designation and a continuing recognition history, without conflating the two.Best Lawyers describes its Ones to Watch designation as directed to earlier-career lawyers in private practice. The publisher bases the recognition on Best Lawyers' peer-review methodology, a point Phillips Law Group is attributing to the publisher as part of this announcement. That program context accompanies Raciti's personal listing; it is separate from the designation's specific Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs category.Raciti's inclusion is timely recognition news for Phillips Law Group and reflects the publisher's 2027 edition. It places the firm's announcement around a published professional milestone that is concrete in scope: one attorney, one Phoenix location, and one named litigation category. The continued 2026-to-2027 record makes the update more than a standalone listing, while preserving the exact distinctions reported by Best Lawyers.This 2027-edition individual recognition is not a numerical ranking or guarantee of legal results in any particular matter.ABOUT PHILLIPS LAW GROUP – INJURY LAWYERSPhillips Law Group – Injury Lawyers is an Arizona personal injury law firm serving individuals and families affected by negligence. The firm handles matters involving motor vehicle collisions, commercial trucking crashes, wrongful death, premises liability, and other serious injuries.Phillips Law Group – Injury Lawyers3101 N Central Ave #1500Phoenix, AZ 85012(602) 288-1591

Olivia Lemorrocco

Phillips Law Group – Injury Lawyers

(602) 222-2222

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Maria Raciti of Phillips Law Group Included in Best Lawyers' 2027 Ones to Watch News Provided By Brainspike Marketing LLC October 07, 2026, 23:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Law



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