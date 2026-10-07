JMD Warns Of Unstable Weather And Torrential Rain Risks

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) announced on Wednesday that the Kingdom is experiencing a transitional autumn weather pattern, with growing chances of atmospheric instability driven by the extension of the Red Sea trough.

Director of the JMD Raed Al-Khattab stated in a press release that atmospheric instability in autumn often brings spatial and temporal variations in rainfall. Precipitation is expected as intermittent showers of varying intensity, with localized heavy downpours that could lead to water accumulation and flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas.

According to latest weather maps and meteorological analysis, the unsettled weather will begin weakly on Thursday afternoon, affecting the southeastern regions and the northeastern Badia. Scattered clouds and light to moderate rain showers, occasionally accompanied by thunder, are expected before tapering off overnight.

On Friday afternoon, thunderous rain showers are forecast to re-emerge in southeastern Jordan, with additional scattered showers possible in parts of the far northeastern Badia during the early evening hours.

By Saturday afternoon, the unstable weather conditions will intensify, bringing rain showers to the southern regions before gradually spreading eastward, with sporadic thunderstorms expected.

On Sunday, the atmospheric instability will expand significantly. Rain showers will begin in southern Jordan before spreading across several regions of the country by the afternoon. Localized heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunder is expected, particularly in southern and eastern areas, raising the risk of flash floods in valleys and low-lying zones before conditions gradually ease late at night.

Al-Khattab noted that preliminary forecasts indicate atmospheric instability will persist periodically through Monday and Tuesday, though precise timing and location details will be updated as systems approach.

The JMD urged citizens and motorists to exercise caution near valleys and flood-prone channels, avoid risk-taking on inundated roads, and take precautions against slippery road conditions during early autumn rainfall. The department emphasized the importance of following official updates from recognized meteorological sources.

//Petra// AF