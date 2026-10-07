Mchugh Builders Adds Construction Manager Milan Pucovsky As Brigantine Custom Home Building Grows

A Custom Home Built By McHugh Builders on 33rd street in Brigantine

The Brigantine, NJ custom home builder brings on a carpenter and construction manager with 10 years of field experience to support more ground-up new homes.

BRIGANTINE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- McHugh Builders, a Brigantine-based custom home builder, has added Milan Pucovsky to its construction team as the company takes on more ground-up new home construction in Brigantine and surrounding Jersey Shore communities, including Longport, Ventnor City, Margate City, Northfield and Galloway.Pucovsky brings 10 years of carpentry and construction management experience to the company. His background combines hands-on building with the ability to manage projects, coordinate trades and keep work moving in the field.That combination matters on the island. Building on a barrier island adds steps an inland project doesn't face: flood zone requirements, elevated foundations set on pilings, and framing built to coastal wind standards. Each phase depends on the one before it, and someone on site has to keep the schedule, the subcontractors and the quality of the work lined up from the foundation to the final walkthrough."Milan has been a great addition to our team," said Ted McHugh, owner of McHugh Builders. "Having someone who understands both the hands-on side of construction and the management side is extremely valuable. He knows what quality work looks like, understands the building process, and fits in really well with the way we operate."Pucovsky will play a central role in McHugh Builders' field operations, helping oversee day-to-day construction on new custom homes, coordinate subcontractors and maintain quality through each phase of the build.McHugh Builders has completed more than 10 custom homes in Brigantine. McHugh, a lifelong Brigantine resident with an engineering background, remains directly involved in every project, from preconstruction planning and permitting through construction and completion. The addition of Pucovsky lets the company take on more new builds without changing that owner-led approach."Our goal isn't just to take on more New construction in Brigantine," McHugh said. "We want to build the right team so we can grow while maintaining the quality and level of service our customers expect. Milan is a big part of that."About:McHugh Builders, LLC is a Brigantine, New Jersey-based custom home builder and general contractor specializing in new home construction, home raising, additions and renovations. Owner-operated by Ted McHugh, the company manages residential projects from preconstruction and planning through construction and completion in Brigantine and the surrounding areas. NJ Home Builder License #054278 | HIC #13VH12417800. Learn more at mchughbuildersnj.

Ted McHugh

McHugh Builders LLC

+1 609-513-9269

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McHugh Builders Adds Construction Manager Milan Pucovsky as Brigantine Custom Home Building Grows News Provided By McHugh Builders LLC October 07, 2026, 19:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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