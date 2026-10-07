United States (U.S.) Celebrates Key Construction Milestone At New Consulate Compound In Eko Atlantic City

The U.S. Consulate General in Lagos on October 6 celebrated a key milestone in the construction of the New Consulate Compound at Eko Atlantic City with a Topping Off Ceremony that marked the completion of the highest structural point of the building. The New Consulate Compound stands as a tangible expression of the importance the United States places on its relationship with Nigeria. This building is also making a significant contribution by infusing over $95 million into the local economy through employees, subcontractors, and suppliers across Lagos State and Nigeria. Through this project, more than 1,500 Nigerian workers have received training to the highest construction standards in the world, strengthening their competitiveness in the local labor market long after the construction is complete. The project is currently being led by 120 Nigerian engineers, architects, and administrators, working alongside 43 American construction professionals.

Speaking at the ceremony, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for West Africa and for Public Diplomacy Richard Michaels remarked that the vision for the New Consulate Compound is to create a facility honoring the vibrant U.S.-Nigeria relationship. “This New Consulate Compound reflects cutting-edge construction and engineering techniques, built to the highest U.S. standards for design and construction, and standing as a lasting symbol of what our two nations can achieve together,” Deputy Assistant Secretary Michaels said. “This new compound demonstrates that America is investing in the future. And with commerce at the heart of our priorities, no place in Africa is better positioned than Nigeria, with Lagos as its economic hub, to drive shared prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic,” he further noted.

In addition to Deputy Assistant Secretary Michaels, U.S. Consul General Brandon Hudspeth also welcomed Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, senior Government of Nigeria officials, members of the diplomatic corps, business leaders, representatives of U.S. companies, and Nigerian alumni of U.S. government exchange programs for the ceremonial pouring of the final bucket of structural concrete onto the roof of the 10-story Chancery building.

“That is what we are building here at Eko Atlantic City. Not just a building, but the foundation for the next chapter of our partnership,” Consul General Hudspeth added.

The Topping Off ceremony is a time-honored tradition in construction, symbolizing the completion of a building's core structure. This milestone recognizes four years of dedicated work and collaboration in completing the main structure of the New Consulate Compound and brings it one step closer to opening the state-of-the-art diplomatic facility.

Built on a 12.2-acre (4.94 hectares) site in the rapidly developing Eko Atlantic City, the new campus will also include a Chancery, multipurpose rooms for public events, and a brand-new American Center that will serve as a programming venue for showcasing the best of America and sharing our culture with Nigeria. The New Consulate Compound is designed by Ennead Architects, a New York-based architecture firm, and constructed by Pernix International, an Illinois-based company.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria.