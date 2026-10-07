403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:51 AM EST - Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.: Announces the development, in collaboration with a research team from McGill University, of a new green-chemistry coating process for anode materials that offers the potential to improve the carbon profile of manufacturing while meeting industry performance requirements. This solution reduces the carbon footprint associated with coating, uses readily available raw materials, and remains compatible with existing manufacturing equipment. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. shares T are trading down $0.10 at $1.53.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment