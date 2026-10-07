IDF Chief: We Must Always Be Ready For Surprise War

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of General Staff Eyal Zamir said on Wednesday that the military must remain ready for surprise attacks, drawing lessons from the 1973 Yom Kippur War and the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.

"This week, we mark 53 years since the Yom Kippur War and three years since the October 7th Massacre, two painful shortcomings, two failures, with a connecting thread between them. The lesson we must all learn from both wars is that the possibility of a surprise attack must concern us all; the IDF must always be prepared for a surprise war," Zamir said during the new 38th Division's first exercise.

Zamir also said the military had halted two decades of downsizing as its missions expand. The 38th Division is becoming operational and will develop over the coming year into a reserve formation "capable of operating in any arena."