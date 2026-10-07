Lufthansa Group To Resume Dubai Flights From October 25

In an official statement, the airline group said its principal carrier, Lufthansa, will restart services from Munich on October 25 with five weekly flights. Its Frankfurt service will follow on October 26, operating up to five times a week.

Swiss will begin daily flights from Zurich on October 27.

Eurowings will restart operations from Berlin on November 1, flying daily, and from Stuttgart on the same date, with four weekly flights. Its Cologne-Bonn service will begin on November 3 with three weekly flights.

Austrian Airlines will be the last of the group's carriers to return, launching five weekly flights from Vienna on December 12.

At peak operation, Lufthansa Group airlines will offer up to 36 weekly flights to and from Dubai, the statement said.

Earlier, the group resumed services to Riyadh, Beirut, and Tel Aviv in the Middle East.

Lufthansa Group said it continues to monitor the situation in the Middle East and remains in close contact with the relevant authorities, noting that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority.

Citing the volatile situation in the region, the group cautioned that short-notice adjustments to individual routes may be necessary.