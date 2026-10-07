Prime Minister Honors 80 Teachers As Qatar Celebrates World Teachers' Day 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani has honored 80 government teachers for their contributions to the country's education sector at an event marking World Teachers' Day 2026.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education organized the celebration under the theme "giving that nurtures generations" at the Ritz-Carlton in Doha on Wednesday.

The event was attended by Their Excellencies Shura Council Speaker Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanem, Minister of Education and Higher Education Lolwah Al Khater, and Civil Service and Government Development Bureau President Dr Abdulaziz Al Khalifa, along with senior education and academic officials.

School leaders, teachers, parents, students and local media representatives also attended the ceremony.

The ministry said the honorees were recognized for their work in classrooms and their efforts to support the development of students' knowledge and skills.

It added the teachers had also contributed to instilling values and principles intended to help students develop their character and prepare for the future.

World Teachers' Day has been observed annually since 1994 to highlight the support teachers need to deploy their talent and to develop the profession globally.

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