Lafleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) Reports New Gold Discovery At Bartec, Expanding Swanson Deposit Potential In Abitibi

Disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Near-term gold producer LaFleur Minerals is reporting new gold discovery drill results at its Swanson Gold Project, near its flagship Swanson Gold Deposit within the project. The discovery hole includes a near-surface intersection of 6.05 g/t Au over 8.00 meters, including 14.96 g/t Au over 3.00 meters, at its newly discovered Bartec zone, establishing Bartec as a new priority for further exploration. LaFleur also reports it is negotiating the terms of a definitive agreement for a potential prepayment and offtake financing facility with global metal trader Trafigura Canada Limited.

BARTEC GOLD DISCOVERY

Canada-based gold explorer LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) announced on October 5,2026 that the company has recently extended gold mineralization beyond its main Swanson Gold Deposit. Recent drill results include a new gold discovery at its Bartec Gold target, as well as positive results at other regional gold targets. News Release:

LaFleur Minerals Intersects 6.05 g/t Au over 8.00 Metres, Including 14.96 g/t Au over 3.00 Metres, Near Surface at Bartec Target and Identifies Additional New Targets at the Swanson Property

No One Expected To Find So Much Gold In The Abitibi Gold Belt

The Bartec Discovery and the three additional showings are located within LaFleur's larger Swanson Gold Project in the...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LFLRF are available in the company's newsroom at

Qualified Person Statement:

All scientific and technical information contained in this article has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

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