Olee Toddler Drinkware

Thoughtfully Designed Cups, For Confident Independent Sipping

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Olee, the toddler drinkware company beloved by parents with young children, announces their 2026 collection. The Olee brand is built around simple, modern design, with lightweight, toddler-sized cups and spill-resistant features. Olee is purposefully made for the everyday moments of family life in every setting.“Toddlers are learning and growing every day, and even something as simple as learning to drink independently is a big milestone. We created Olee to make that transition a little easier, with thoughtfully designed cups that are comfortable for little hands while giving parents the convenience and practicality they need for everyday life.”Olee's unique features make it a standout favorite for families with little ones:- Sized and weighted for little hands to help toddlers sip confidently as they build independent drinking skills- Spill-resistant lids and straw systems designed to reduce leaks and messes when cups are tipped or dropped- Top-rack dishwasher safe and easy to disassemble for thorough cleaning- Reusable silicone straws for everyday use- Cupholder- and car-seat-friendly designs made for life on the go- Durable, BPA-free materials designed with everyday family life in mindThe collection includes options for every stage: 9oz Everyday Tumblers, 12oz Premium Tumblers with easy-grip handles, and colorful Vibrant Tumblers. Everyday Tumblers start at just $2.99, while Premium Tumblers retail for $14.99, making Olee an accessible option for families building out their toddler gear.Olee is available at GetOlee, Target and select Target locations.For more information, visit GetOlee or find us on Instagram and TikTok.

Maria Habermann

Southard Communications

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Olee Brings Thoughtfully Designed Drinkware to Toddlers Learning to Sip Independently News Provided By Southard Communications October 07, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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