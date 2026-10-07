PM Modi Completes 25 Years In Public Office, Meets Veteran LK Advani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his residence on Wednesday as he completed 25 years as head of government. In a post on X, PM Modi recalled Advani's decades of public service and contribution to the country's progress.“Met Advani Ji at his residence and sought his blessings. His decades of public service and contribution to our national life have left a lasting imprint. He has played a pivotal role in strengthening India's progress,” he said. Met Advani Ji at his residence and sought his blessings. His decades of public service and contribution to our national life have left a lasting imprint. He has played a pivotal role in strengthening India's progress. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2026

LK Advani served as the Home Minister from 1999 to 2004 in the NDA government led by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and was also Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004. Meanwhile, PM Modi reached the milestone on October 7, marking 25 years of continuous tenure as head of government, a political journey that began with his swearing-in as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001.

Nationwide Celebrations Mark PM's Milestone

Earlier in the day, BJP leaders across the country on Wednesday organised 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabhas' and torch rallies as part of the nationwide 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', marking 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in public governance and pledging to work toward the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

Leading the campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister and senior BJP leader JP Nadda attended a 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' in Greater Noida. Nadda then participated in a torch rally alongside party workers, administering a collective pledge to strive towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' following PM Modi's pledge earlier in the day.

In Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami led the commemorations from Uttarkashi. Participating in the 'Seva Jyoti Yatra' and the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha', Dhami lit a torch accompanied by party colleagues and reaffirmed the state's commitment to the national development roadmap.

Echoing the sentiment in the Northeast, Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia highlighted the scale of the nationwide outreach while speaking to reporters in Guwahati. "It is a record of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has completed 25 years of seva service to the motherland... BJP has today organised a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha at all district headquarters of India and also in Assam. We will also conduct a rally of Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra in Assam... We recognise his dedicated service to the nation, and BJP workers, our supporters, and the people of India are celebrating this day in a very significant manner," Saikia told ANI.

In West Bengal's Medinipur, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh underscored that the celebrations served to connect citizens directly with the government's welfare track record. "As PM Narendra Modi completes 25 years in public life, events are being organised with great enthusiasm across the country. People are being reminded of the benefits of the service he has rendered. Programs are being organised in that very direction to realise the dream of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047," Ghosh stated.

Having first taken the oath of office in Gujarat on October 7, 2001, he held the state's top post until May 2014, after which he transitioned to national leadership by assuming office as Prime Minister in May 2014, a position he has held ever since. (ANI)

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