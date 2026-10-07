Onion Prices Dip As Fresh Crop Flows Into Markets

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The outlook for onion availability has strengthened considerably with robust market arrivals and the commencement of fresh Kharif supplies, with the improving supply position already translating into a broad-based moderation in prices of the staple vegetable across mandis and major consumer markets, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said on Wednesday.

The weighted average mandi price in Maharashtra has declined by nearly 13 per cent, from around Rs 4,030 per quintal on September 16 to about Rs 3,475 per quintal on October 3. The sustained moderation in mandi prices indicates that the increase in market arrivals is translating into improved supply conditions, a ministry statement said.

The easing trend is also visible across retail markets. As many as 126 cities have reported a decline of Rs 1–21 per kg in retail onion prices over the past two weeks, with moderation observed in major consuming states, it said.

Fresh Kharif onion arrivals have commenced from major producing states, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan, while availability from stored stocks continues to meet market demands. Arrivals from these producing regions are expected to increase further in the coming weeks, improving overall availability in the consuming markets during the upcoming festive season, the statement said.

The production outlook for the Kharif crop is encouraging. All-India Kharif onion acreage is estimated to be around 5 per cent higher than last year's already strong level, with crop conditions remaining favourable across major producing regions. The rainfall outlook by IMD during the harvesting period also provides support to the crop, with no forecast of excessive rains in key Kharif onion regions in the coming weeks to facilitate harvesting, drying, and movement of onions and reduce the risk of moisture-related crop damage.

The government is also augmenting supplies to consuming centres through buffer stock release. As on date, the government has disposed off more than 2.0 lakh Quintals through 8 Kanda Express and 467 trucks across 123 cities and is planning to deploy additional rail rakes, enabling larger quantities of onions to reach high-consumption markets. These efforts are being further strengthened ahead of the festive season, with additional rail movements being planned to improve the speed and efficiency of supply distribution, the statement said.

The combination of fresh Kharif arrivals, availability from stored stocks and continued movement of buffer onions to consumption centres provides multiple channels of supply to the market. The government is maintaining close oversight of arrivals, stocks and price movements and is taking appropriate measures to facilitate orderly distribution and adequate availability wherever required, the statement added.