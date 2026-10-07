Kinetic Launches Kinetic Rewards, A New Loyalty Program Delivering Everyday Savings And Value To Customers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Connex Rewards gives customers instant access to savings, travel, entertainment, more

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, a leading residential and business fiber internet provider, today announced the launch of Kinetic Rewards, a loyalty program that gives customers meaningful savings and benefits across the things they enjoy every day.

Available exclusively through the GoKinetic mobile app, Kinetic Rewards gives customers access to discounts, special offers and experiences. The program was developed in partnership with global loyalty and rewards company TLC Worldwide and is powered by Connex Rewards, the U.S. subsidiary of TIMWETECH.

“Customers want and deserve to receive meaningful, tangible benefits from the brands they do business with,” said Stacie Vongvanith, executive vice president and Kinetic's chief customer officer.“Kinetic Rewards builds on our Kinetic Promise to provide better Wi-Fi, better value and a better internet experience to help our customers live their best lives. Our customer obsession is real, and our customers are our number one priority; that's why I'm happy to introduce this effort because it puts benefits back in the hands of our customers. This is internet better.”

Why Kinetic Rewards

This Kinetic Rewards program reflects what customers said they wanted in a recent Kinetic consumer survey: to be recognized for loyalty. Rather than a one-time perk, Kinetic Rewards reframes the relationship with customers as an investment in their everyday lives, one built on continued engagement, recognition, and value.

Customers can save on meals out, family activities, movies, shopping, gifts and wellness experiences through discounts, buy-one-get-one offers, complimentary appetizers and other benefits. Featured brands and destinations available to all customers include Qdoba, AMC Theatres, Costco®, 1-800-Flowers.com®, Harry & David, Walt Disney World®, and Universal Orlando Resort.

In addition to meals and activities, Kinetic Rewards users have the option to explore travel options across more than 700 airlines, cruises and car rentals worldwide. By using Kinetic Rewards, customers can save an average of more than 15% on hotel and resort bookings, with access to multiple travel options.

A Simple, App-First Experience

Kinetic Rewards was intentionally designed to be simple to use and easy to understand:



Customers enroll through the award-winning GoKinetic app. No additional app or login required.

Once enrolled, customers immediately gain access to everyday savings, discounts, travel benefits, entertainment offers, wellness rewards, and more. The experience is intuitive, transparent, and engaging, giving customers clear visibility into available offers, rewards, and their progress.



For many Kinetic customers, Kinetic Rewards offers a new and meaningful way to get more value from their Kinetic service.

How the Program Works Behind the Scenes

The app curates everyday savings with access to offers from more than 55,000 merchants, discounts, travel benefits, entertainment offers, and wellness rewards, and entertainment perks available to customers.

Connex Rewards provides the program's technology and personalization capabilities, including segmented and customized offers, gamification and incentives for completing activities.

“We're excited to partner with Kinetic and Connex Rewards to deliver a best-in-class rewards offering built specifically for telcos,” said Jay Cary, CEO of TLC Worldwide North America.“Kinetic Rewards brings that partnership to life, combining TLC's unrivaled breadth of rewards with Connex Rewards' leading technology to make offers easy for customers to discover and use. It gives Kinetic a more powerful way to engage customers and build lasting loyalty.”

Kinetic Rewards is available now to Kinetic customers through the GoKinetic app. To see if Kinetic is available in your area and how to become a customer, visit .

About Kinetic

Named the 2026 Telecommunications Company of the Year (Stevie Gold/American Business Awards), Kinetic is a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT) and a leading provider of multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security and voice services in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern and Northeastern United States. Additional information is available at gokinetic.com.

About TLC Worldwide

TLC Worldwide is a global leader in customer engagement, loyalty and reward solutions. We help the world's most ambitious brands drive sales, increase engagement and build lasting customer connections through personalized, experience-led programs. With a presence in more than 50 countries and over 30 years of expertise, TLC delivers scalable, data-driven programs that create real impact-on brand, on budget and designed to grow.

About Connex Rewards

Connex Rewards offers a telecom-focused rewards platform powered by the technology and expertise of its parent company, TIMWETECH, which provides products and services to more than 140 telecom carriers globally. The Connex Rewards platform has been deployed with more than a dozen carriers across prepaid and postpaid wireless and home internet services. The platform enables telecom operators to deliver segmented, personalized and gamified rewards experiences that drive engagement, loyalty and customer value.

Media Contacts:

Kinetic: Victoria Carman –...

TLC Worldwide: Aliza Lalani -- ...