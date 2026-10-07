DOCS Outside The Box Celebrates October As Breast Health Month

DOCS Outside the Box

DOCS Outside the Box celebrates Breast Health Month, focusing on whole-body wellness.

- Dr. Lana GarnerST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DOCS Outside the Box, a leading integrative primary care, pediatric, and urgent care practice in St. Petersburg, Florida, is celebrating October as Breast Health Month, focusing on proactive, whole-body wellness and patient empowerment.The practice invites patients to look at breast health through an empowering lens: as an integral part of overall systemic health."Breast tissue does not exist in isolation," says Dr. Lana Garner, Co-Founder of DOCS Outside the Box. "It is deeply connected to the lymphatic system, hormonal balance, metabolic health, and the environmental load we carry daily. We believe that true breast health starts with understanding how these systems interact. Our goal is to educate our patients so they become their own best health resource."This month, DOCS Outside the Box is highlighting key areas of breast wellness through blog posts and a series of educational social media posts. The content explores factors that support balance and awareness, including the connection with metabolic health, the impact of environmental toxins and the role of epigenetics."The best time to support your breast health was yesterday. The second best is right now," says Dr. Garner.DOCS Outside the Box's medical model is built on the principle of patient empowerment. By providing clear, science-backed education, the practice aims to demystify health and provide patients with the confidence to take an active role in their wellness journey."This month isn't just about awareness; it's about action," adds Dr. Garner. "Whether it's swapping out a single household product, checking your hormone numbers, or simply learning how to listen to your body, every small step counts toward better whole-body health."About DOCS Outside the Box:DOCS Outside the Box is an integrative medical practice dedicated to supporting the whole family through integrative primary care, holistic pediatric care, urgent care, and innovative therapies. By combining conventional medicine with evidence-based holistic approaches, the practice focuses on finding root causes and helping the body return to balance.

J. Skubic

DOCS Outside The Box

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DOCS Outside the Box Celebrates October as Breast Health Month News Provided By Docs Outside the Box! October 07, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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