Thrissur Bar Attack: Four Guys Busted For Creating Ruckus At Kaipamangalam Bar

Thrissur: Police have arrested four men, including two known history-sheeters, for creating a massive ruckus at a bar hotel. The arrested guys are Haris (31), Akhil Nas (24), Tahir (35), and Suhail (27). They all belong to Kaipamangalam. The cops made the arrest based on a complaint that these men created a scene at Chand V Bar in Moonnupeedika, Kaipamangalam. They allegedly threatened the customers and staff, and smashed the bar's property.

The incident happened on the 6th of this month, around 8:30 PM. The accused guys were drinking at the bar and started bothering other customers. That is when the bar manager, 65-year-old Prasannan from Poothole, Thrissur, stepped in. He asked them not to disturb the customers. Getting angry over this, the gang started abusing and threatening Prasannan and a waiter named Vipin.

Things quickly went out of control. The main accused, Haris, started smashing glasses and created total panic inside the bar. He even picked up a glass from the table and tried to attack Prasannan. Police officers said Haris is a hardcore criminal. He has 11 cases against him, including two robberies, two murder attempts, four assault cases, and one theft. These cases are registered across Mathilakam, Kodungallur, Vadanappally, Kaipamangalam, and Thrissur East police stations.

The second accused, Akhil Nas, also has a criminal record. Police confirmed he is involved in three criminal cases, including robbery, attempt to murder, and theft, across Kaipamangalam and Valapad police stations. The Kaipamangalam police team that nabbed the gang included Sub-Inspectors Jayakumar T and Avinash Kumar, Senior Civil Police Officer Prajith, and CPOs Antony, Vishakh Krishna, and Vipindas.