The Entrepreneur's Source Launches Modern Job Search Guide For HR Teams Supporting Employees Through Career Transitions

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Free Resource Addresses Growing Gap in Employee Transition Support as Outplacement Services Decline

SOUTHBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Entrepreneur's Source, the nation's leading career ownership coaching organization, today launched the Modern Job Search Guide, a free resource HR leaders can offer employees affected by a layoff. The guide is designed to assist candidates navigating a job market that has changed significantly, offering practical, structured support at a time when many organizations have scaled back or eliminated paid outplacement services.As companies reduce outplacement budgets, many employees leave with little more than minimal severance and no clear direction for finding their next opportunity. The Modern Job Search Guide helps address that gap by giving HR leaders a credible resource to share with departing employees, grounded in how today's job market actually works."Losing a job is one of the most stressful experiences a person can face, and many HR leaders who want to do right by employees have limited funds to equip them with the support needed for today's job hunt," said Marissa Frois, CEO of The Entrepreneur's Source. "This resource gives them a practical tool to share with former colleagues navigating that transition."Today's job search increasingly depends on visibility, active networking and relationship-building rather than submitting applications and waiting. According to Resume Genius, 55% of job seekers say not hearing back after submitting an application is one of their biggest frustrations, a sign that traditional tactics alone are no longer enough. The Modern Search Guide addresses that reality directly by teaching candidates proactive strategies that reflect how hiring works today.The guide pairs expert advice with downloadable resources, making it easier for candidates to learn and apply modern job search tactics. Modules include an introduction to modern job search techniques, a 30-day action plan following a layoff, common mistakes to avoid, guidance on discussing a layoff, tips for building a stronger online profile, resume development, interview preparation and information for those exploring alternative career paths, including business and franchise ownership. Each module can stand on its own, allowing candidates to focus on the areas most relevant to them.“The way people find jobs has fundamentally changed, and most job seekers don't realize it until they're already struggling,” said Christine Johnson, a certified human resources executive at The Entrepreneur's Source who helped develop the Modern Job Search Guide.“This guide gives people a clear, practical roadmap that reflects how hiring actually works today, so they can stop spinning their wheels and start making real progress.”HR leaders interested in learning more about the Modern Job Search Guide or how The Entrepreneur's Source can support employee transitions during a reduction in force can contact the team at....About The Entrepreneur's SourceEstablished in 1984, The Entrepreneur's Source is North America's leading career ownership coaching organization. For more than 40 years, the company has guided thousands of professionals through career transitions, providing strategic, personalized coaching and business ownership opportunities that help people achieve their income, lifestyle, wealth and equity goals. Through its network of highly trained career ownership coaches, The Entrepreneur's Source helps individuals explore their options, define their goals and find their path to self-sufficiency. For more information about The Entrepreneur's Source, please visit EntrepreneursSource.

Brooke Liddell

Cookerly PR

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The Entrepreneur's Source Launches Modern Job Search Guide for HR Teams Supporting Employees Through Career Transitions News Provided By Cookerly PR October 07, 2026, 13:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies



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