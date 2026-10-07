Ukrainian Strikes Damage 14 Oil Storage Tanks In Russia's Samara Region General Staff

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a Facebook post.

Thus, following the October 2 strike on the Samara linear production and dispatch station in the settlement of Prosvet in Russia's Samara region, damage was confirmed to 11 RVS-20000 tanks, three RVSPK-50000 tanks, a section of pipelines and a station for automated loading of petroleum products.

The Samara linear production and dispatch station is a production facility and a major hub for receiving, storing and blending oil. It receives crude oil through main pipelines from Tatarstan, Western Siberia and other oil-producing Russian regions.

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The facility blends high- and low-sulfur crude oil from different fields to produce the Urals export crude grade, which accounts for up to 50% of Russia's total oil exports. The facility is involved in supplying the Russian Armed Forces.

In addition, following the October 4 strike on the Astrakhan gas processing plant in Astrakhan, damage was confirmed to components of two gas treatment units, U-172 and U-272, as well as the U-1731 secondary distillation unit.

The Astrakhan gas processing plant is one of the world's largest producers of elemental sulfur, which is used in nitration processes in the production of explosives and gunpowder. The facility has a designed processing capacity of up to 12 billion cubic meters of raw gas per year and produces up to 3.5 million tonnes of technical sulfur annually, or about 50% of Russia's total production. The facility is involved in supplying the Russian army.