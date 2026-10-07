Diego Hernandez-Saavedra

Assistant Professor of Applied Health Sciences, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

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Dr. Diego Hernández-Saavedra received his BS Degree in Pharmaceutical Biological Chemistry from the Autonomous University of Queretaro, Mexico in 2012. Thereafter, he completed his PhD degree in Nutritional Sciences at the University of Illinois in 2018. After completing his PhD, he went to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to complete his postdoctoral training in 2021. Dr. Hernández-Saavedra's research program focuses on the beneficial effects of exercise to understand the adaptations in key metabolites and lipids in health and disease, the epigenetic mechanisms associated exercise that improve metabolism and bioenergetics, and the transgenerational effect of sedentarism and exercise on metabolism and cardiac function.

–present Assistant Professor, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

2018 University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Nutritional Sciences



2026 Endurance Exercise Elicits a Hepatic Memory Associated with Improved Metabolic Function and Protein Secretion, Molecular Metabolism

2026 Prenatal exercise interventions result in subtle changes in the human breast milk metabolome and lipidome 7-14 days postpartum: exploratory analyses of the FitMum randomized controlled trial, International Breastfeeding Journal

2025 Muscle Memory of Exercise Optimizes Mitochondrial Metabolism to Support Skeletal Muscle Growth, American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology

2024 Chronic Exercise Improves Hepatic Acylcarnitine Handling, iScience 2022 Maternal and Paternal Exercise Induce Distinct Metabolite Signatures in Offspring Tissues, Diabetes

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