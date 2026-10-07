Gitcha Partners With Hive MLS To Bring The Buyer Listing Service® To Nearly 20,000 Members.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Partnership expands Gitcha's MLS footprint and brings greater visibility to buyer demand across Hive's cooperative marketplace.

- Daniel Jones, CEOOR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gitcha and Hive MLS today announced an agreement to bring The Buyer Listing Service (BLS) to Hive's cooperative of nearly 20,000 brokers and appraisers across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee and Alabama.The agreement expands how Hive approaches the marketplace its members serve. MLS organizations have historically focused primarily on properties available for sale. The partnership with Gitcha gives Hive an opportunity to also bring greater visibility to another important part of the real estate transaction: buyer demand.“Being broker-centric means giving our members more ways to create business opportunities,” said Daniel Jones, CEO of Hive MLS.“Buyer demand is a big part of that. Our partnership with Gitcha gives Hive another way to bring those opportunities into the marketplace and put more useful information in the hands of our members.”The Buyer Listing Service is designed to give real estate professionals a structured way to communicate buyer demand within the real estate marketplace. With the planned introduction to Hive members in December, the service will allow brokers and agents to:- Create structured buyer profiles that capture key needs such as location, property type, price range and timing.- Share buyer demand across the Hive cooperative marketplace to increase visibility among participating real estate professionals.- Identify potential opportunities where buyer needs may align with active listings or properties that could be coming to market.“Our primary objective with the BLS has been to strengthen the cooperative network that is the MLS, and there isn't a better embodiment of that principle than Hive MLS,” said Dan Cooper, founder and CEO of Gitcha.“Establishing a dual-sided, reciprocal marketplace for Hive's members in one cooperative system will be a banner example of how we can and should evolve as an industry.”Hive serves more than 450 cities and towns through its wholesale cooperative model. The organization has grown by bringing associations and MLSs together around shared technology, data and services while allowing participating organizations to retain their local identity and operational independence.For Gitcha, the agreement represents a significant expansion of The Buyer Listing Service into one of the country's growing regional MLS cooperatives. With the addition of Hive, BLS will expand its reach to 10 states.Learn more about Gitcha and The Buyer Listing Service at Gitcha and learn more about Hive MLS at HiveMLS.About Hive MLSHive MLS is a broker-centric MLS representing more than 19,000 brokers and appraisers throughout the Southeast, including more than 450 cities and towns, with operations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee and Alabama. It empowers Realtor Associations and MLSs of all sizes through community, collaboration and connectivity, reliable data, responsive service and a best-in-class toolset that includes innovative training. Learn more at HiveMLS.About Gitcha and The Buyer Listing ServiceThe Buyer Listing Serviceis a platform developed by Gitcha to bring greater visibility to buyer demand and support cooperation among real estate professionals by converting client-specific needs into transparent, structured & shareable“want-listings”. Learn more at Gitcha.Note: The Buyer Listing Service is a registered trademark.Media ContactsPatrick LaJeunesseChief Data Officer, Hive MLS...

Bill Van Hang - Head of Business Development

Buyer Listing Service by Gitcha

+1 267-847-4679

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Gitcha Partners with Hive MLS to Bring The Buyer Listing Service® to Nearly 20,000 Members. News Provided By Gitcha October 07, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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